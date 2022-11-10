How to make Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an open-world game created by Disney in conjunction with Gameloft. In this game, you create a character and traverse the beautiful open world reminiscent of classics from Disney and Pixar brought to life in stunning detail.

As vast as the world is, it is also filled with a lot of activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

One of these activities is cooking. The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, using ingredients of every kind. You can acquire these ingredients through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops. Once you get the ingredients you need, you will need to know what you can make using them.

The meals are all divided by quality, starting from the lowest quality at one star, all the way up to the highest quality meals at five stars. Today we will be shining the spotlight on a tasty seafood meal: Fish Pasta. It is quite an easy meal to prepare so you should not have too much trouble here.

How to cook Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

To begin cooking, first, you will need to find a stove. You can gain access to one at your own home or head over to Chez Remy to use one. Before you decide to cook the meal, you need to have four specific ingredients and a piece of coal ready to start cooking.

Fish

Garlic

Milk

Wheat

Getting the ingredients is quite simple as well. Milk can be purchased at Chez Remy itself for 230 coins while you can forage for Garlic in the Forest of Valor. Wheat can be grown by yourself on the farm using seeds from Goofy’s stall and the fish is easily acquired by fishing at any body of water.

Once you get the ingredients, open the “Meal” tab from the menu and select the “Collection” option. Here, there should be several meal recipes you can unlock.

Follow these steps to prepare the meal with minimum effort.

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose Fish Pasta. Next, you will have to select ingredients for it. As mentioned earlier, Fish Pasta requires four different ingredients. Choose “Fish,” “Garlic”, “Milk”, and “Wheat.” Add these four ingredients to the cooking pot while using one piece of coal as fuel. Cook to completion.

Once the meal is complete, it will also be permanently unlocked in your cooking book. This enables you to create more as you need to without much effort.