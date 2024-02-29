How to make CD in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, we never know what an element can lead to. Then again, some elements offer more possibilities of discoveries than others, and CD is one such item you can’t ignore. If you are wondering how to make a CD in Infinite Craft, this guide is for you.

How to craft a CD in Infinite Craft

Make a CD-ROM. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CDs may have become obsolete in today’s digital world, but it is still a crucial discovery to make in Infinite Craft. I made a CD by combining Fire with Disc, and it reminded me of the old days when we had to “burn” a blank disc to make a CD. Nostalgia apart, if you’re wondering how to get either of the required ingredients, I have listed all the steps you need.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Stone = Steamroller Steamroller + Earth = Flat Earth Flat Earth + Wind = Frisbee Frisbee + Fire = Disc Disc + Fire = CD

As mentioned in our guide to making Music in Infinite Craft, you can also combine Fire and Walkman to make a CD. While discovering Walkman makes getting CD a longer process, it can help you discover more elements you don’t have already.

Now that you have a CD, let’s make some awesome combos with it, shall we?

Best CD combinations to try in Infinite Craft

While crafting stuff on your own makes it mysterious and more fun, I can’t help but share the combos I discovered using CD in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result CD + Fire / Wind = Music CD + Water = CdH2O CD + Robot = CD Player CD + Darth Vader = Darth Maul CD + Jedi = R2D2 CD + Yoda = Cd-Yoda CD + Brown = Uranium CD + Uranium = Nuclear CD + Human = DJ CD + Prayer = Hymn

Of course, this is only a small fraction of all the possible Infinite Craft recipes and combos you can make with CD, so don’t be afraid to experiment.