Category:
General

How to make CD in Infinite Craft

For times you want to make some music... or even other things.
Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 06:51 am
CD in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, we never know what an element can lead to. Then again, some elements offer more possibilities of discoveries than others, and CD is one such item you can’t ignore. If you are wondering how to make a CD in Infinite Craft, this guide is for you.  

Recommended Videos

How to craft a CD in Infinite Craft 

CD recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

CDs may have become obsolete in today’s digital world, but it is still a crucial discovery to make in Infinite Craft. I made a CD by combining Fire with Disc, and it reminded me of the old days when we had to “burn” a blank disc to make a CD. Nostalgia apart, if you’re wondering how to get either of the required ingredients, I have listed all the steps you need. 

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Earth+Fire=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Engine+Stone=Steamroller
Steamroller+Earth=Flat Earth
Flat Earth+Wind=Frisbee
Frisbee+Fire=Disc
Disc+Fire=CD

As mentioned in our guide to making Music in Infinite Craft, you can also combine Fire and Walkman to make a CD. While discovering Walkman makes getting CD a longer process, it can help you discover more elements you don’t have already. 

Now that you have a CD, let’s make some awesome combos with it, shall we?

Best CD combinations to try in Infinite Craft

While crafting stuff on your own makes it mysterious and more fun, I can’t help but share the combos I discovered using CD in Infinite Craft

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
CD+Fire / Wind=Music
CD+Water=CdH2O
CDRobot=CD Player
CD+Darth Vader=Darth Maul
CD+Jedi=R2D2
CD+Yoda=Cd-Yoda
CD+Brown=Uranium
CD+Uranium=Nuclear
CD+Human=DJ
CD+Prayer=Hymn

Of course, this is only a small fraction of all the possible Infinite Craft recipes and combos you can make with CD, so don’t be afraid to experiment. 

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com