How to host a non-dedicated server for Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended has made its big debut and those looking for a more relaxed way to play with friends can do so with a non-dedicated server.

There are four types of servers in Ark: Survival Ascended, ranging from single-player to official servers that are created and hosted by Studio Wildcard. However, you can also create your own multiplayer servers.

Non-dedicated servers are free to create, are significantly smaller than dedicated servers, and can be set up much more quickly and easily.

How do you host a non-dedicated server for Ark: Survival Ascended?

A non-dedicated server in Ark: Survival Ascended provides the ability to host a private world for a small group of players, with a maximum of eight player slots, and can be done for free—whereas a dedicated server through Nitrado comes at a cost.

However, in a non-dedicated server, the server can only be accessed if the host player is online and pauses when the host is offline—whereas dedicated and official servers can be accessed at any time, with the in-game clock continuing to roll.

To create a host and non-dedicated server in Ark: Survival Ascended, select the Resume or Create Game option from the title screen. Once a map is selected, choose “Non-dedicated” as the game type in the bottom right-hand corner.

You can then set up a name and password for your server, which will allow friends access to the game once you have shared details with them.

