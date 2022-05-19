How to get Masks in the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade Event

Dead by Daylight will be celebrating its sixth birthday in June. Milestones of this caliber are often celebrated with in-game events, and that’s also the case for Dead by Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive will launch the Twisted Masquerade Ball on June 16. Throughout the event, players will be treated with free rewards like cosmetics, Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and a new event Tome. A set of new global community challenges will also go live with the event as well.

Though there will be lots to do in the new event, all eyes will be on the Masks. If you’re looking to score yourself one of the Masquerade Masks, you’ll need to search for invitations to the Masquerade ball around the map. Once players collect all the invites, they’ll get to unlock one of the 12 masks.

With only 12 mask spots available, not all the characters were lucky enough to make the cut. Only the original members of the cast received event-exclusive masks, and they’re as follows.

Ace Visconti

Deathslinger

Dwight Fairfield

Elodie Rakoto

Jane Romero

Michaela Reid

The Artist

The Huntress

The Spirit

The Trapper

The Trickster

Yui Kumura

Daily login bonuses will be increased throughout the event, meaning players will be rewarded more for playing Dead by Daylight every day. With the daily login bonuses and the weekend Blood Hunt event going live alongside the Twisted Masquerade, players will find themselves in a world of rewards and have lots of chances to unlock their favorite cosmetics.