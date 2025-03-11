Best The Ghoul builds in Dead by Daylight

Each Killer in Dead by Daylight has a distinct power that makes them an effective hunter against a team of Survivors. There are numerous ways you can build The Ghoul, Ken Kaneki, to become a terror against anyone you face off against.

Although you can’t change a Killer’s power, there are aspects you can alter: perks. A Killer’s perks are the cornerstone of making them even more powerful against a team of Survivors, and the four perks you select before starting a match can determine how you focus on taking down your opponent. We’ll be sharing with you some of the best builds you can use as The Ghoul, and how to play as this Killer in Dead by Daylight.

How to play as The Ghoul in Dead by Daylight

The Ghoul can overwhelm and chase down Survivors with its tentacles. Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Ghoul is an aggressive Killer in Dead by Daylight. His power is called Kagune, where the large tentacles of his back sprout out to attach to surfaces and launch him forward. The Kagune grabs any surface and brings The Ghoul closer to his prey. After you use the Kagune, there’s an opportunity to perform a second Kagune Leap. But you can put the ability on cooldown if no Survivors are nearby.

If this second leap targets a Survivor, The Ghoul performs a grab attack that damages them. The hit causes Deep Wounds and leaves behind a Kagune Mark. The grab attack causes The Ghoul to become enraged. The Kagune Mark on a Survivor is a way for The Ghoul to remain enraged and has a countdown. When the countdown ends, The Ghoul’s enraged mode disappears. If The Ghoul lands another grab attack against the Survivor, the countdown for the Kagune Mark goes up, increasing the timer. A Survivor can become fully healed to remove the mark, or if they get downed by The Ghoul.

When playing as The Ghoul, getting into the enraged mode and staying in this form is your primary goal. While you’re like this, you can perform three Kagune leaps and quickly leap over vaults, allowing you to traverse the map and take down Survivors quickly. Downing the Survivor with the Kugane Mark removes your enraged status effect, which means you may want to focus on other targets that don’t already have this.

Because of how quickly The Ghoul can traverse the map, you want to find ways to highlight Survivors and trap them. Keeping them locked down so you can land your Kagune attack is the key to this Killer in Dead by Daylight. You can choose to go for perks that optimize his movement speed, but you want to find ways to slow down Survivors and focus on outmaneuvering them on the map. The less time you use trying to find them, the more time you spend hunting them with your Kagune, getting your enraged mode to activate.

Best early The Ghoul build in Dead by Daylight

When you want to focus on the early game while playing as The Ghoul, you want to chase down Survivors and get your Kugane Mark on them. Perks that increase your mobility and make it difficult for Survivors to run away include the following:

Superior Anatomy

Bamboozle

Whispers

Spies from the Shadows

You can use these to narrow down the location of Survivors, increasing your chances to chase them down, giving them no safe place to hide as you use your Kagune power.

This build focuses on traversing the map and locking down Survivors. Narrowing down their location with the Spies from the Shadows gives you additional chances to find them using the crows on the map. Superior Anatomy helps you during chases, increasing your vaulting capability while your Kugane are on cooldown. To help lock down a Survivor, Bamboozle prevents them from jumping through a window you’ve already gone through, and your vaulting speed further increases. Finally, Whispers can highlight nearby Survivors, even if you can’t see them.

Perk Perk description Bamboozle After vaulting a window, the entity blocks that window for 8/12/16 seconds. Your vaulting speed also increases by 5/10/15 percent. Spies from the Shadows Whenever you are within 20/28/36 meters of crows that were startled by Survivors, you receive a loud noise notification. Superior Anataomy When a Survivor performs a rushed vault within eight meters of your location, your vaulting speed increases by 30/35/40 percent. Has a 30 second cooldown. Whispers Whenever at least one Survivor is within 48/40/32 meters of your location, the sporadic whispers of the Entity speak to you.

Best mid-game The Ghoul build in Dead by Daylight

If you plan for a mid-game build, chasing down foes and hitting them with basic attacks is your primary goal as The Ghoul. Some of my preferred perks include Play With Your Food, Sloppy Butcher, Forever Entwined, and the Hex: Huntress Lullaby. These can cause problems for survivors throughout the match, which can prove problematic for them in attempting to outmaneuver you.

The Play With Your Food perk focuses on allowing your Obsession to escape during the match, giving you a token. The tokens give you a stack of haste, increasing your movement speed, but you lose them as you hit targets. With Sloppy Butcher, though, your basic attacks cause Hemorrhage and Mangled status effects, slowing down any Survivor you hit. Forever Entwined is another perk with tokens where whenever you damage a Survivor, it increases your pick up, drop, and hooking of Survivors by four percent.

Finally, the Huntress Lullaby can help you throughout a match, but it comes down to how many times you’ve been hooking Survivors. Whenever you hook a Survivor, you receive a token, and that token reduces the timer between skill check warnings for healing and repairs, making it more difficult for Survivors to recover. If you get all five tokens for Huntress Lullaby, it removes the warning entirely.

Perk Perk description Forever Entwined Whenever you damage a Survivor, receive a token. You can receive up to eight tokens, and each increase your pick up, drop, and hooking of Survivors by four percent. Hex: Huntress Lullaby Survivors receive a six percent regression penalty when missing a skill check whenever healing or repairing. When you hook a Survivor, you receive a token that decreases the time Survivors receive skill check warnings. This perk can get up to five tokens, and when you get the fifth token, the skill check warning disappears for all Survivors. Play With Your Food You receive a token when you chase your obsession and let them escape. Each token gives you a stack of haste. You can have up to three tokens. However, hitting a Survivor with a basic attack removes a token. Sloppy Butcher When you hit a Survivor with a basic attack they receive the Hemorrhage and Mangled status effect for 70/80/90 seconds. This also increases the bleeding frequency of a Survivor by 50/75/100 percent while the status effect is happening.

Best endgame The Ghoul build in Dead by Daylight

When you’re more worried about Survivors reaching the end of your Dead by Daylight match and getting within reach of the exits, there are several perks you can add to The Ghoul to make them a menace. Some of my preferred choices include the Bitter Murmur, Overcharge, Nowhere to Hide, and No Way Out.

The Bitter Murmur perk means each time Survivors finish a generator, any Survivor within 16 meters have their locations revealed. It’s a good way to track down Survivors, giving you a good hint of where they could go next. When you use Overcharge, you’ll lock down generators that Survivors are hiding from when you damage it, setting them up for failure. This couples well with Nowhere To Hide, revealing any Survivors that are nearby these generators so you can chase them down. The last perk, No Way Out, makes it more difficult for the Survivors to escape, even if they complete all necessary generators.

Perk Perk description Bitter Murmur Each time Survivors finish a generator, all Survivors within 16 meters have their auras revealed. When all generators are finished, every Survivor’s aura is shown to you for 5/7/10 seconds. Nowhere to Hide When you damage a generator, the auras of nearby Survivors within 24 meters are revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds. No Way Out When you hook a Survivor for the first time, you receive a token for No Way Out. No Way Out activates when the exit gates are open, and you receive a loud noise notification whenever a Survivor interacts with the exit gate switches. The Entity also blocks exit gate switches for 6/9/12 seconds for 36/48/60 seconds. Overcharge When you damage a generator, the next Survivor who tries to use it has to complete a difficult skill check. If they fail this skill check, the generator regresses by 2/3/4 percent, along with the standard penalty. When Overcharge is applied to a generator, the default regression speed increases from 85 percent to 130 percent for 30 seconds.

