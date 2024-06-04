Best The Lich (Vecna) build in Dead by Daylight (June 2024)

Vecna has been called into the fog by The Entity and is looking to cut down any survivor they encounter in Dead by Daylight. They have an array of magical spells available, making them a unique Killer for you to command, but also tricky to build.

There are a few ways to go about it as you slowly build up your mastery of Vecna‘s spells. The type of Perks you want to utilize will be important, especially as you learn how to swap between the various spells and how they can best help you during your Dead by Daylight game. These are some of the best perks for you to pick when using The Lich during the early, mid, and late game of Dead by Daylight.

Best early game The Lich build in Dead by Daylight

Hunt down Survivors early, tracking them on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lich is capable of overwhelming Survivors with his many magical talents. You can use them throughout your hunt in a Dead by Daylight game, but to truly utilize them early, it’s essential to lean on other Killer perks. Here are some perks to gain advantage against Survivors during the early game, making it more difficult for them to hunt down generators.

Perk Description Awakened Awareness A useful perk that you can unlock from Wesker is the Mastermind. When carrying a Survivor, nearby ones become highlighted for you. It prevents Survivors from hiding from you when you’re attempting to hook another. Call of Brine This is a perk from Onryō. When you damage a generator, it regresses faster and is highlighted. You also receive a loud notification whenever a Survivor has a Good check on it, making it easier for you to hunt them down if they focus on a single generator. Discordance You can get this perk from Legion. If more than one Survivor is working on a generator, it receives a yellow aura if it is within 64/96/128 meters. It’s a good way to prevent teamwork in your Dead by Daylight match, especially early on in the game when all Survivors are alive. Hex: Thrill of the Hunt This is a perk all Killers receive. With it, Survivors have an attack speed penalty when Cleansing and Blessing totems. It also gives you additional Bloodpoints for hunting down Survivors whenever you complete tasks in the Hunter category. Grab this perk when you want to focus on taking out the Survivors. Plus, it helps to unlock more levels with The Lich.

Best mid-game The Lich build in Dead by Daylight

Unleash a spell to hit Survivors from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When playing as The Lich, you want to keep the game going and prevent Survivors from cleaning up the generators. A good way to do this is to find ways to track down the Survivors, highlighting their locations as you work your way through the map. These are some preferred perks you should select during your next Dead by Daylight game, especially as you enter the mid-game.

Perk Description Barbecue & Chilli When Survivors are far away from you after hooking one, their Aura is revealed to you for a short time. This is a perk you can get from the Cannibal, and it makes it easier to track down Survivors that are far away from you, typically the ones focused on objectives. Brutal Strength You can get Brutal Strength from the Trapper. With it, you damage the environment much more quickly, along with generators. This perk is always useful for cleaning up the map or preventing Survivors from completing a generator. Nowhere to Hide This perk comes from the Knight. With it, whenever you damage a generator, any Survivor within 24 meters of you is revealed briefly. It’s a good way to quickly hunt down any Survivors trying to hide from you, waiting for you to leave before returning to a generator. Pop Goes the Weasel This perk comes from the Knight. With it, whenever you damage a generator, any Survivor within 24 meters of you is revealed briefly. It’s an excellent way to quickly hunt down any Survivors trying to hide from you, waiting for you to leave before returning to a generator.

Best late game The Lich build in Dead by Daylight

Hook Survivors to find the others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you get closer to the end of a game in Dead by Daylight, it can be difficult for the Lich to race across the map. They rely on the Fly spell to make themselves go faster, but when the exit gates open, it can be challenging to prevent the Survivors from escaping. With the help of these perks, you can prevent Survivors from leaving a match, ensuring you can come out on top.

Perk Description Hex: No One Escapes Death With this Hex, when Survivors are about to escape, they gain the Exposed status effect, and you move faster. It’s a good way to hunt down any remaining Survivors before they escape, especially if they’ve been eluding you for a good part of the game. No Way Out No Way Out is an excellent late-game Dead by Daylight perk from the Trickster. With it, when you hook a Survivor, No Way Out receives a token, and when the exit gates are powered, you get a notification. Also, when the exit gates are open, the Entity blocks them for 12 seconds, plus more time depending on how many tokens you have. Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance With this Hex, when Survivors are about to escape, they gain the Exposed status effect, and you move faster. It’s an excellent way to hunt down any remaining Survivors before they escape, especially if they’ve been eluding you for a good part of the game. Sloppy Butcher This is a perk you get from The Artist. With it, special Scourge Hooks are placed on the map, and you begin with four tokens. When you place a Survivor on these Scourge Hooks, you lose a token, which explodes and regresses the generator with the most progress. The effect goes away after using all four tokens.

How to play The Lich in Dead by Daylight

The Lich is an interesting and tricky Killer in Dead by Daylight. Their strength comes from the perks they use and the magical spells they can unleash during a match. They have four magical spells they can utilize during a game: Dispelling Sphere, Flight of the Damned, Fly, and Mage Hand.

What’s fantastic about these spells is they are all on different cooldowns. When you start a match, they take time to charge up, but whenever you use one when playing as The Lich, the others do not go on cooldowns. You want to find the best way to use these spells carefully. I’ve discovered that Fly is a good way to hunt down Survivors you can see across the map whenever they’re working on generators, and Flight of the Damned is great for getting a ranged shot against any Survivors if you suspect they’re at a general location.

When hunting down Survivors, make use of the Dispelling Sphere. You can throw this in front of you or the pathway of a Survivor during your Dead by Daylight match to temporarily nullify the magical effects of any items they’re using and reveal their location. However, potentially, the most helpful spell is Mage Hand, which you can use when chasing a Survivor to ignore vaults and pallets when they’re thrown in front of you.

Always keep an eye on the cooldown of your spells when playing as The Lich. They can be a tricky Killer because of these cooldowns, but they can quickly overpower any Survivor team in Dead by Daylight, even those with the most coordinated squads.

