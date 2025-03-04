DBD’s Spring roadmap teases return of popular game mode and a new chapter

At the start of every month, the Dead by Daylight developers share roadmaps that detail all the important in-game events occurring throughout the game’s current season.

Recommended Videos

This spring roadmap, which showcases all four weeks of March, features nine different events that will shock players. These include a plethora of skin sales, the return of everyone’s favorite limited-time game mode, and a public beta test for the game’s upcoming chapter.

What mysteries does this roadmap hold for us? Image via Behaviour Interactive.

The roadmap was shared on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, alongside a cryptic caption that reads, “Spring into March and march into Spring.” Many users responded to the post questioning if the caption has anything to do with Springtrap, a character from the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. While DBD is slated to collaborate with FNAF, this collaboration is supposed to be released during the summer update, so it’s probably referencing something else.

The most important, and most mysterious, aspect of this roadmap is a PTB that starts on March 11. The PTB is DBD’s version of a public beta test, where players get to try out new features and characters before they are released just a few weeks later. This means we’ll be getting a chapter reveal sometime before March 11, detailing the new Survivor or Killer that will be added to this horror game’s rolodex of characters.

By looking back at the year nine roadmap, which was shared last year in May, we can see a licensed Killer is slotted for release sometime in March. Since this post was created by the developers about a year ago, this could mean unforeseen delays or complications have changed the release schedule. We do know the devs are currently working on an update to health states, which could be tested within this PTB cycle.

The year 9 roadmap was released last anniversary. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

While there’s no official confirmation from developers about the identity of the Killer in this upcoming chapter, many members of the community hope that the game will collaborate with the popular anime Tokyo Ghoul. Fans think that Kaneki, the show’s protagonist, could be added as a Killer, but this is purely hopeful speculation at this time. This would coincide with a skin collaboration released on March 12, that sees DBD working with the Japanese company Tadaima Japan.

The roadmap also features the return of Chaos Shuffle on March 18, a fan-favorite game mode that randomly selects four perks whenever you enter a match. The developers are also gracing us with a Bloodhunt that pairs with the return of Chaos Shuffle, so everyone will earn double Bloodpoints from March 18 to the end of the month.

In terms of skins, there is a “Fearless Legends” sale starting on March 24. As there has never been a sale under this title before it’s unclear what cosmetics will be up for grabs, but they will be discounted up to 30 percent off. Finally, there are three different Outfits From the Rift throughout the first three weeks of March. Outfits From the Rift are old battle pass cosmetics that eventually end up available in the shop, typically a year after the battle pass was originally released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy