Vecna in Dead by Daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive.
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of

They've joined the fog to hunt down unlucky Survivors.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:49 am

Leading up to Dead by Daylight‘s eighth-anniversary stream, Dungeons & Dragons had been announced as the upcoming collaboration. Now, we have the full details of what mythical, terrifying villain is entering the fog, and it’s none other than the Whispered One themselves, Vecna.

Recommended Videos

Players will have the chance to control the Master of All that is Secret and Hidden as a Killer, hunting down multiple Survivors using a variety of unique and powerful spells. Joining Vecna as a Survivor is the Bard, a unique character player who can perform light customization choices in Dead by Daylight. Vecna comes with a variety of distinct mechanics that Survivors will have to utilize to endure this deadly encounter, and they gain access to several iconic magical items that may be recognizable from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, not Stranger Things, which is a different Vecna entirely.

Vecna shrouded in darkness in Dead by Daylight
Prepare to be hunted by Vecna and dodging the many spells at this disposal. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Vecna’s arrival had been hinted at by the Behaviour Interactive team late last week when Dungeons & Dragons had been announced as the upcoming collaboration. The team did not share how involved this collaboration would be within Dead by Daylight, but now it brings a full-blown Killer and Survivor duo, kicking off an epic chapter for fans to enjoy. As a powerful Lich, Vecna has a variety of spells at their disposal using the Book of Vile Darkness, such as Fly, Flight of the Damned, Mage Hand, and Dispelling Sphere.

Other additions to Vecna’s arrival from Dungeons & Dragons include magical items and dice rolls. When Survivors play against Vecna, they can roll on chests hidden throughout the map to use as tools against this powerful villain. When they attempt to open a chest, they roll a 20-sided dice, a commonly used dice roll Dungeons & Dragons players use to determine the success of their rolls. There are unique mechanics for when players roll a natural 20 or fail and roll a one when opening these chests.

Vecna won’t be officially available for Dead by Daylight players to purchase as a chapter expansion until later this month, but players can try them out on the public test build. It should provide some helpful insight into how to play as Vecna, defend against them, and the many different mechanics of facing off against The Arch-Lich and surviving the Chained God.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight is hyping players up for a new Dungeons & Dragons collab
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight is hyping players up for a new Dungeons & Dragons collab
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 9, 2024
Read Article Best Legion Builds in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Best Legion Builds in Dead by Daylight
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Read Article Dead by Daylight is hyping players up for a new Dungeons & Dragons collab
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight is hyping players up for a new Dungeons & Dragons collab
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 9, 2024
Read Article Best Legion Builds in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Best Legion Builds in Dead by Daylight
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar May 8, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.