Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of

Leading up to Dead by Daylight‘s eighth-anniversary stream, Dungeons & Dragons had been announced as the upcoming collaboration. Now, we have the full details of what mythical, terrifying villain is entering the fog, and it’s none other than the Whispered One themselves, Vecna.

Players will have the chance to control the Master of All that is Secret and Hidden as a Killer, hunting down multiple Survivors using a variety of unique and powerful spells. Joining Vecna as a Survivor is the Bard, a unique character player who can perform light customization choices in Dead by Daylight. Vecna comes with a variety of distinct mechanics that Survivors will have to utilize to endure this deadly encounter, and they gain access to several iconic magical items that may be recognizable from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, not Stranger Things, which is a different Vecna entirely.

Prepare to be hunted by Vecna and dodging the many spells at this disposal. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Vecna’s arrival had been hinted at by the Behaviour Interactive team late last week when Dungeons & Dragons had been announced as the upcoming collaboration. The team did not share how involved this collaboration would be within Dead by Daylight, but now it brings a full-blown Killer and Survivor duo, kicking off an epic chapter for fans to enjoy. As a powerful Lich, Vecna has a variety of spells at their disposal using the Book of Vile Darkness, such as Fly, Flight of the Damned, Mage Hand, and Dispelling Sphere.

Other additions to Vecna’s arrival from Dungeons & Dragons include magical items and dice rolls. When Survivors play against Vecna, they can roll on chests hidden throughout the map to use as tools against this powerful villain. When they attempt to open a chest, they roll a 20-sided dice, a commonly used dice roll Dungeons & Dragons players use to determine the success of their rolls. There are unique mechanics for when players roll a natural 20 or fail and roll a one when opening these chests.

Vecna won’t be officially available for Dead by Daylight players to purchase as a chapter expansion until later this month, but players can try them out on the public test build. It should provide some helpful insight into how to play as Vecna, defend against them, and the many different mechanics of facing off against The Arch-Lich and surviving the Chained God.

