All changes to Freddy Krueger The Nightmare in Dead by Daylight

Freddy Krueger has gone through some revisions in Dead by Daylight, and the development team have given this living nightmare a few adjustments and tweaks. The hope behind these changes were to make him a more versatile pick against Survivors, turning him into an even more deadly opponent.

Recommended Videos

These changes focused on making Freddy Krueger’s Dream World even more deadly while Survivors are awake. The hope was to make fighting against him a consistent threat, rather than feeling that he could only be a true problem when you were asleep. There are multiple changes coming to how you can play as Freddy Krueger, but we have the full breakdown to make stepping into his slashing glove much easier. We’ll be breaking down every change to Freddy Krueger as The Nightmare in DBD, and how you can take advantage of these adjustments.

All The Nightmare changes in DBD

Face off against The Nightmare in Dead by Daylight. Image via Behaviour Interactive

The biggest changes coming to Freddy in DBD focus on his Power and its effect on Survivors outside the Dream World and while in it. Now, Freddy’s power has two active effects, which he can swap between: Activating Dream Snares and Dream Pallets. There have also been changes made to Freddy’s teleport and the Dream World itself.

How Dream Snares and Dream Pallets work in DBD

You can freely swap between these two abilities while chasing after Survivors. The Dream Snares are ones Freddy can place throughout the map, and they can go through walls or stairs, but they cannot be placed off ledges. These should offer players using Freddy the freedom to trap Survivors on the map, luring them into a false sense of security.

Now, you can swap to the Dream Pallet ability, which has an added effect. Survivors can now hit Dream Pallets if they’re awake or asleep. If a Survivor is asleep, they’re Hindered for four seconds. If a Survivor is awake and hits a Dream Pallet, their Sleep Meter goes down by 30 seconds, drawing them closer to Freddy’s Dream World, making it more challenging to complete objectives and activate generators.

The Dream Pallets also come with an added effect where they erupt into a geyser of blood, which occurs for 1.5 seconds in a three-meter radius. If it hits a sleeping Survivor, they become injured, but a Survivor who is awake gains 60 seconds on their Sleep Timer. This makes it even more challenging for both types of Survivors to navigate the map, giving Freddy far more playability regardless of whether players are awake.

How The Nightmare’s Teleport works in DBD

Prepare to run away when Freddy teleports to your location. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Freddy’s teleport has also been given an update to add even more movement around the arena. It’s been given a shorter cooldown from 45 to 30 seconds, and it cannot be cancelled after it’s been activated. In addition to those details, Freddy can use the teleport to zip around to completed, blocked, and endgame Generators, and to any Survivor attempting to heal themselves in the Dream World.

When Freddy uses this teleport effect on a Survivor healing, he can appear within 12 meters of their position. After completing a teleport on any generator, Survivors within eight meters are revealed with Freddy’s Killer Instinct, and they have 15 seconds added to their Sleep Meter, adding even more damage to any Survivor caught within Freddy’s presence as he’s about to pounce on them during the Dead by Daylight match.

How The Nightmare’s Dream World works in DBD

Freddy Krueger’s Dream World has become far more deadly. Image via Behaviour Interactive

The final big changes coming to The Nightmare in DBD are to the larger Dream World, the realm where Survivors who have fallen asleep have to attempt to wake up and escape Freddy. A large change to this terrifying area was already covered, where Freddy can now teleport to any Survivor trying to heal themselves while in the Dream World. Not only can Freddy teleport to them, but for the first three seconds, the Survivors start to heal, they reveal themselves, and Freddy can see their exact location, making it much more challenging to run and hide.

Thankfully, to help address some pain points when playing as a Survivor against Freddy, there has been a change to how the alarm clocks work. Previously, whenever a Survivor used one, it went on cooldown for 45 seconds, and it couldn’t be used again. Now, a Sleeping Survivor can use any alarm clock to wake themselves up, and it won’t go on cooldown. This should make attempting to leave the Dream World much easier, but still keep the threat of having to face off against Freddy a consistent nightmare.

On top of these gameplay changes, the DBD team has also created some visual effects for the Dream World. These are artistic changes, but this area shouldn’t have a general change outside of the adjustments we’ve already discussed.

Hopefully, following these changes, more DBD players take the time to tackle playing as Freddy Krueger and unleashing the powers of his Dream World against unsuspecting Survivors. These changes were made available to all players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy