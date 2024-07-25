All Killer skills in Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode

A new game mode has come to Dead by Daylight called 2v8, and it comes with several gameplay changes. In it, two Killers face off against eight Survivors—and the Killers’ perks have swapped for skills to aid them in hunting down other players.

These skills differ from the typical perks you’ve expected to use as a Killer in Dead by Daylight. You can’t swap them out for other skills if you don’t like them, and you want to sync with your Killer partner, giving the two of you the best shot of taking down all eight Survivors before they can power up the generators and escape.

How all Killer skills work in Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode

Choose from one of five Killers to utilize against an army of Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the Survivors for the 2v8 mode in Dead by Daylight, your choice of Killer does matter. Each Killer has a diverse set of skills they use throughout the match. Some of these skills function alongside other Killers, and knowing how their synergy works can be vital to winning a match, especially when attempting to chase down eight Survivors.

There are five Killers you have to pick from in the 2v8 mode: The Trapper, The Wraith, The Hillbilly, The Nurse, and The Huntress. Not every Killer was made available for this game mode in Dead by Daylight because these skills had to be hand-crafted and painfully readjusted by the Behaviour Interactive development team, but more could be on the way in the future.

The Trapper skills in DBD 2v8

Killer Skill Description Team Skill When a Bear Trap is placed or reset, both Killers gain 150 percent Haste for three seconds within 16 meters of the Bear Trap. Innate Skill The Trapper cannot be caught in his Bear traps. Increases Bear Trap setting speed by 50 percent and increases the time required to escape a Bear Trap by 25 percent. Start with four traps. Increases the maximum number of carried traps to four. Eight traps spawn in the map. Killer Skill Upon entering a chase, the targeted Survivors are Revealed for five seconds, or until the other Killer is within 16 meters of the Survivor. Killer Skill After kicking a generator, all Survivors within 20 meters are revealed for five seconds. This increases the regression speed of generators by 200 percent.

The Wraith skills in DBD 2v8

Killer Skill Description Team Skill While cloaked within 16 meters of your teammate, they gain the Undetectable status effect. Innate Skill Increases cloaking and uncloaking speed by 22 percent. Increases movement speed while cloaked by 9 percent. Killer Skill Upon entering a chase, the targeted Survivors are Revealed for five seconds, or until the other Killer is within 16 meters of the Survivor. Killer Skill After kicking a generator, all Survivors within 20 meters are revealed for five seconds. This increases the regression speed of generators by 200 percent.

The Hillbilly skills in DBD 2v8

Killer Skill Description Team Skill While in a chainsaw sprint, Survivors within 10 meters suffer from the Exposed status effect until the chainsaw sprint ends. Innate Skill Increases the Chainsaw Sprint turn speed by 44 percent. Decreases cooldown after hitting obstacles by 12%. Chainsaw does not automatically trigger dying state. Killer Skill Upon entering a chase, the targeted Survivors are Revealed for five seconds, or until the other Killer is within 16 meters of the Survivor. Killer Skill After kicking a generator, all Survivors within 20 meters are revealed for five seconds. This increases the regression speed of generators by 200 percent.

The Nurse skills in DBD 2v8

Killer Skill Description Team Skill Gain an additional Blink while within 16 meters of your teammate. This additional Blink is lose when out of range. Innate Skill Increase the length of Blink Attack lunges by 30 percent. Increases reach by 30 percent with each consecutive Blink. Decreases the duration of Blink fatigue by seven percent. Teleporting within one meter of a Survivor causes them to scream. Decreases fatigue from Chain Blinks by 65 percent. Increases movement speed during a Chain Blink by 30 percent. Increases the duration of the Chain Blink window by 0.2 seconds. Decreases fatigue from missing Special Attacks by 0.5 seconds. Killer Skill Upon entering a chase, the targeted Survivors are Revealed for five seconds, or until the other Killer is within 16 meters of the Survivor. Killer Skill After kicking a generator, all Survivors within 20 meters are revealed for five seconds. This increases the regression speed of generators by 200 percent.

The Huntress skills in DBD 2v8

Killer Skill Description Team Skill Injuring a Survivor with a hatchet inflicts the Revealed status effect for five seconds. Innate Skill Star the trial with three additional hatchets. Increases the movement speed by 4.5 percent when out of hatchets. Decreases reload time by 20 percent. Decreases cooldown between hatchet throws by 20 percent. Increases movement speed during wind-up by five percent. Killer Skill Upon entering a chase, the targeted Survivors are Revealed for five seconds, or until the other Killer is within 16 meters of the Survivor. Killer Skill After kicking a generator, all Survivors within 20 meters are revealed for five seconds. This increases the regression speed of generators by 200 percent.

