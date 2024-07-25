Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of Sable Ward posing in Dead by Daylight.
Image via Behaviour Interactive.
Dead by Daylight

All Survivor classes in Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode

Endure the horror of two Killers while playing as one of these Survivor classes.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 12:21 pm

For anyone keen to jump into the Dead by Daylight 2v8 game mode, here’s your chance for a large group of friends to take on two Killers as you race to complete the generators. The gameplay works vastly differently, though, and there are now classes for Survivors.

These classes offer a unique variety of skills and talents that you can utilize for your team. What you want to play as may change each game, but there are a handful of choices to consider, each with distinct abilities that you can use while playing Dead by Daylight‘s 2v8 game mode. You’ll want to discuss what they need with your seven other teammates so you can overcome the onslaught of the two Killers.

How all Survivor classes work in Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode

Dead by Daylight 2v8 game mode Survivor Classes
Choose from one of the four Survivor classes before starting a match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four different classes you can pick when you choose to play as a Survivor: Escapist, Guide, Medic, or Scout. Each comes with a playstyle, offering a difference in gameplay throughout a Dead by Daylight match. Like a standard Dead by Daylight game, all the classes have four skills they can use, and one is available for you to unlock. With a team of eight Survivors, ensuring at least one player is one of these four classes can help overcome both Killers before they get to everyone.

All the classes have four skills: a Team Skill, an Aura Skill, an Innate Skill, and an Unlockable Skill. The Unlockable Skill is not available at the start of a match, but you can use it later as the match progresses.

These are the skills you use while playing as the Escapist.

Ability CategoryDescription
Team SkillWhile sprinting, all Survivors within 12 meters gain 150% Haste for three seconds. This team skill has a cooldown of 20 seconds.
Aura SkillReveals the aura of Pallets, Windows, and Breakable walls for 32 meters
Innate SkillGain 3% haste while injured.
Unlockable SkillAfter reaching the second cage state, Survivors can self-heal and fully recover. Once a Survivor has fully recovered, having completed at least 25% of their recovery progression, they gain the Endurance status effect for 20 seconds and a 10% Haste status effect for 10 seconds.

These are the skills you use when playing as the Guide.

Ability CategoryDescription
Team SkillWhen repairing a generator, reveal your aura and your generator’s aura to your team.
Aura SkillReveals the auras of any generators within 16 meters.
Innate SkillSurvivors within eight meters gain an additional 3% bonus progress for great Skill Checks while repairing generators, and the noises caused by your repairs are reduced by 50%. This does not apply when the Survivor is hiding in a locker.
Unlockable SkillAfter reaching the second cage state, Survivors can self-heal and fully recover. Once a Survivor has fully recovered, having completed at least 25% of their recovery progression, they gain the Endurance status effect for 20 seconds and a 10% Haste status effect for 10 seconds.

These are the skills you use when playing as the Medic.

Ability CategoryDescription
Team SkillWhile healing another Survivor, their Aura is revealed to the team. Survivors within three meters gain a 25% bonus when healing others. This does not apply while in a chase.
Aura SkillREveals the aura of injured Survivors within 128 meters.
Innate SkillIncreases healing speed by 35%.
Unlockable SkillAfter reaching the second cage state, Survivors can self-heal and fully recover. Once a Survivor has fully recovered, having completed at least 25% of their recovery progression, they gain the Endurance status effect for 20 seconds and a 10% Haste status effect for 10 seconds.

These are the skills you use when playing as the Scout.

Ability CategoryDescription
Team SkillWhile a Killer is within line of sight within 64 meters, their aura is revealed to them.
Aura SkillReveals the auras of both Killers when they perform the break action on pallets, generators, or breakable walls.
Innate SkillGrunts of pain caused by injuries are reduced while crouching. Increases movement speed while crouching.
Unlockable SkillAfter reaching the second cage state, Survivors can self-heal and fully recover. Once a Survivor has fully recovered, having completed at least 25% of their recovery progression, they gain the Endurance status effect for 20 seconds and a 10% Haste status effect for 10 seconds.
