All Dead by Daylight Survivors, listed

There are all sorts of Survivors to play as in Dead by Daylight, from original characters to well-known characters from movies, television, and video games.

If you are thinking of jumping into a game of Dead by Daylight, but aren’t sure which Survivor to pick or how to unlock them, then read on as we will be looking at every single Survivor as well as their individual perks so you can choose who suits your play style the best.

Base game Dead by Daylight survivors

The OG Survivors. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

Survivor Name How to unlock Franchise Perk One Perk Two Perk Three Claudette Morel One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight character Botany Knowledge Empathy Self Care Dwight Fairfield One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight character Bond Leader: Prove Thyself Jake Park One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight character Calm Spirit Iron Will Saboteur Meg Thomas One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately.

An original Dead by Daylight character Adrenaline Quick & Quiet Sprint Burst

Paid and free DLC Dead by Daylight Survivors

An eclectic mix of horror heroes and heroines. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

Survivor Name How to unlock Franchise Perk One Perk Two Perk Three Ace Visconti Unlocked via the CHAPTER THREE: Of Flesh and Mud DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character

Ace in the Hole Open-Handed. Up the Ante Ada Wong Unlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil series Low Profile Reactive Healing Wiretap Adam Francis Unlocked via the CHAPTER NINE: Shattered Bloodline DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Autodidact Deliverance. Diversion Alan Wake Unlocked via the CHAPTER 30.5: Alan Wake Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Alan Wake series. Boon: Illumination Champion of Light Deadline Ashley J. “Ash” Williams Unlocked via the CHAPTER 11.5: Ash vs Evil Dead Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The Evil Dead series Buckle Up Flip-Flop Mettle Man Cheryl Mason Unlocked via the CHAPTER: 16 Silent Hill Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Silent Hill series Blood Pact Repressed Alliance Soul Guard David King Unlocked via the CHAPTER FIVE: A Lullaby for the Dark free Chapter DLC An original Dead by Daylight character Dead Hard No Mither We’re Gonna Live Forever Detective David Tapp Unlocked via the CHAPTER SEVEN: The SAW Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The SAW series Detective’s Hunch Stake Out Tenacity Ellen Ripley Unlocked via the CHAPTER 29: Alien Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The Alien series Chemical Trap Light-Footed Lucky Star Élodie Rakoto Unlocked via the CHAPTER 18: A Binding of Kin Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Appraisal Deception Power Struggle Felix Richter Unlocked via the CHAPTER 17: Descend Beyond Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character

Built to Last Desperate Measures Visionary Feng Min Unlocked via the CHAPTER FOUR: Spark of Madness Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character

Alert Lithe Technician Gabriel Soma Unlocked via the CHAPTER 28: End Transmission Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Made for This Scavenger Troubleshooter Haddie Kaur Unlocked via the CHAPTER 24: Roots of Dread Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character Inner Focus Overzealous Residual Manifest Jane Romero Unlocked via the CHAPTER 11: Demise of the Faithful Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character Head On Poised Solidarity Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen Unlocked via the CHAPTER 10: Darkness Among Us Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character

Aftercare Breakdown Distortion Jill Valentine Unlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil series. Blast Mine Counterforce Resurgence Jonah Vasquez Unlocked via the CHAPTER 22: Portrait of a Murder Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Boon: Exponential Corrective Action Overcome Kate Denson Unlocked via the CHAPTER EIGHT: Curtain Call Chapter DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Boil Over Dance With Me Windows of Opportunity Laurie Strode Unlocked via the CHAPTER TWO: The HALLOWEEN Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The HALLOWEEN series Decisive Strike Object of Obsession Sole Survivor Leon Scott Kennedy Unlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil series Bite the Bullet Flashbang Rookie Spirit Mikaela Reid Unlocked via the CHAPTER 21.5: Hour of the Witch Half-Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character

Boon: Circle of Healing Boon: Shadow Step Clairvoyance Nancy Wheeler Unlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Stranger Things series Better Together Fixated Inner Strength Nea Karlsson Unlocked via the free The Last Breath Chapter DLC An original Dead by Daylight character Balanced Landing Streetwise Urban Evasion Nicolas Cage Unlocked via the CHAPTER 28.5: Nicolas Cage Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells It’s literally just Nicolas Cage Dramaturgy Plot Twist Scene Partner Quentin Smith Unlocked via the CHAPTER SIX: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The Nightmare on Elm Street series Pharmacy Vigil Wake Up! Rebecca Chambers Unlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil series Better Than Now Hyperfocus Reassurance Renato Lyra Unlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character

Background Player Blood Rush Teamwork: Collective Stealth Sable Ward Unlocked via the CHAPTER 31: All Things Wicked Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Invocation: Weaving Spiders Strength in Shadows Wicked Steve Harrington Unlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Stranger Things series Babysitter Camaraderie Second Wind Thalita Lyra Unlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character Cut Loose Friendly Competition Teamwork: Power of Two Vittorio Toscano Unlocked via the CHAPTER 26: Forged in Fog DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character Fogwise Potential Energy Quick Gambit William “Bill” Overbeck Unlocked via the free CHAPTER 3.5: Left Behind DLC The Left 4 Dead series Borrowed Time. Left Behind Unbreakable Yoichi Asakawa Unlocked via the CHAPTER 23: Sadako Rising Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells The Ring series Boon: Dark Theory Empathic Connection Parental Guidance Yui Kimura Unlocked via the CHAPTER 14: Cursed Legacy Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells An original Dead by Daylight character Any Means Necessary Breakout Lucky Break Yun-Jin Lee Unlocked via the CHAPTER 19: All-Kill Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character Fast Track Self-Preservation Smash Hit Zarina Kassir Unlocked via the CHAPTER 15: Chains of Hate Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character For the People Off the Record Red Herring

That’s all the Survivors in Dead by Daylight, at the time of writing. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any more new Survivors as they’re added.

If you have a villainous streak, check out all the Dead by Daylight Killers too.

