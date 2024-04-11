All Dead by Daylight Survivors, listed

There are all sorts of Survivors to play as in Dead by Daylight, from original characters to well-known characters from movies, television, and video games.
Recommended Videos
If you are thinking of jumping into a game of Dead by Daylight, but aren’t sure which Survivor to pick or how to unlock them, then read on as we will be looking at every single Survivor as well as their individual perks so you can choose who suits your play style the best.
Base game Dead by Daylight survivors
|Survivor Name
|How to unlock
|Franchise
|Perk One
|Perk Two
|Perk Three
|Claudette Morel
|One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Botany Knowledge
|Empathy
|Self Care
|Dwight Fairfield
|One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Bond
|Leader:
|Prove Thyself
|Jake Park
|One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Calm Spirit
|Iron Will
|Saboteur
|Meg Thomas
|One of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Adrenaline
|Quick & Quiet
|Sprint Burst
Paid and free DLC Dead by Daylight Survivors
|Survivor Name
|How to unlock
|Franchise
|Perk One
|Perk Two
|Perk Three
|Ace Visconti
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER THREE: Of Flesh and Mud DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Ace in the Hole
|Open-Handed.
|Up the Ante
|Ada Wong
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Resident Evil series
|Low Profile
|Reactive Healing
|Wiretap
|Adam Francis
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER NINE: Shattered Bloodline DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Autodidact
|Deliverance.
|Diversion
|Alan Wake
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 30.5: Alan Wake Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Alan Wake series.
|Boon: Illumination
|Champion of Light
|Deadline
|Ashley J. “Ash” Williams
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 11.5: Ash vs Evil Dead Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The Evil Dead series
|Buckle Up
|Flip-Flop
|Mettle Man
|Cheryl Mason
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER: 16 Silent Hill Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Silent Hill series
|Blood Pact
|Repressed Alliance
|Soul Guard
|David King
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER FIVE: A Lullaby for the Dark free Chapter DLC
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Dead Hard
|No Mither
|We’re Gonna Live Forever
|Detective David Tapp
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER SEVEN: The SAW Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The SAW series
|Detective’s Hunch
|Stake Out
|Tenacity
|Ellen Ripley
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 29: Alien Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The Alien series
|Chemical Trap
|Light-Footed
|Lucky Star
|
|Élodie Rakoto
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 18: A Binding of Kin Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Appraisal
|Deception
|Power Struggle
|Felix Richter
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 17: Descend Beyond Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Built to Last
|Desperate Measures
|Visionary
|Feng Min
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER FOUR: Spark of Madness Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Alert
|Lithe
|Technician
|Gabriel Soma
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 28: End Transmission Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Made for This
|Scavenger
|Troubleshooter
|Haddie Kaur
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 24: Roots of Dread Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Inner Focus
|Overzealous
|Residual Manifest
|Jane Romero
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 11: Demise of the Faithful Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Head On
|Poised
|Solidarity
|Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 10: Darkness Among Us Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Aftercare
|Breakdown
|Distortion
|Jill Valentine
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Resident Evil series.
|Blast Mine
|Counterforce
|Resurgence
|Jonah Vasquez
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 22: Portrait of a Murder Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Boon: Exponential
|Corrective Action
|Overcome
|Kate Denson
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER EIGHT: Curtain Call Chapter DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Boil Over
|Dance With Me
|Windows of Opportunity
|
|Laurie Strode
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER TWO: The HALLOWEEN Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The HALLOWEEN series
|Decisive Strike
|Object of Obsession
|Sole Survivor
|Leon Scott Kennedy
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Resident Evil series
|Bite the Bullet
|Flashbang
|Rookie Spirit
|Mikaela Reid
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 21.5: Hour of the Witch Half-Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Boon: Circle of Healing
|Boon: Shadow Step
|Clairvoyance
|Nancy Wheeler
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Stranger Things series
|Better Together
|Fixated
|Inner Strength
|Nea Karlsson
|Unlocked via the free The Last Breath Chapter DLC
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Balanced Landing
|Streetwise
|Urban Evasion
|Nicolas Cage
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 28.5: Nicolas Cage Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|It’s literally just Nicolas Cage
|Dramaturgy
|Plot Twist
|Scene Partner
|Quentin Smith
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER SIX: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The Nightmare on Elm Street series
|Pharmacy
|Vigil
|Wake Up!
|Rebecca Chambers
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Resident Evil series
|Better Than Now
|Hyperfocus
|Reassurance
|Renato Lyra
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Background Player
|Blood Rush
|Teamwork: Collective Stealth
|Sable Ward
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 31: All Things Wicked Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Invocation: Weaving Spiders
|Strength in Shadows
|Wicked
|Steve Harrington
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.
|The Stranger Things series
|Babysitter
|Camaraderie
|Second Wind
|Thalita Lyra
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Cut Loose
|Friendly Competition
|Teamwork: Power of Two
|Vittorio Toscano
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 26: Forged in Fog DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Fogwise
|Potential Energy
|Quick Gambit
|William “Bill” Overbeck
|Unlocked via the free CHAPTER 3.5: Left Behind DLC
|The Left 4 Dead series
|Borrowed Time.
|Left Behind
|Unbreakable
|Yoichi Asakawa
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 23: Sadako Rising Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells
|The Ring series
|Boon: Dark Theory
|Empathic Connection
|Parental Guidance
|Yui Kimura
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 14: Cursed Legacy Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Any Means Necessary
|Breakout
|Lucky Break
|Yun-Jin Lee
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 19: All-Kill Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|Fast Track
|Self-Preservation
|Smash Hit
|Zarina Kassir
|Unlocked via the CHAPTER 15: Chains of Hate Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells.
|An original Dead by Daylight character
|For the People
|Off the Record
|Red Herring
That’s all the Survivors in Dead by Daylight, at the time of writing. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any more new Survivors as they’re added.
If you have a villainous streak, check out all the Dead by Daylight Killers too.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more