All Dead by Daylight Survivors, listed

These guys are pretty tough cookies.
Antonia Haynes
Published: Apr 10, 2024 09:04 pm
An image of the base game Survivors with some of the Killers in Dead by Daylight
There are all sorts of Survivors to play as in Dead by Daylight, from original characters to well-known characters from movies, television, and video games. 

If you are thinking of jumping into a game of Dead by Daylight, but aren’t sure which Survivor to pick or how to unlock them, then read on as we will be looking at every single Survivor as well as their individual perks so you can choose who suits your play style the best. 

Base game Dead by Daylight survivors

An image of Survivor Jake Park from Dead by Daylight.
The OG Survivors. Image via Behaviour Interactive.
Survivor NameHow to unlockFranchisePerk OnePerk TwoPerk Three
Claudette MorelOne of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight characterBotany KnowledgeEmpathySelf Care
Dwight FairfieldOne of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight characterBondLeader:Prove Thyself
Jake ParkOne of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. An original Dead by Daylight characterCalm Spirit Iron Will Saboteur
Meg ThomasOne of the original four Survivors that can be played immediately. 
An original Dead by Daylight characterAdrenaline Quick & Quiet Sprint Burst

Paid and free DLC Dead by Daylight Survivors 

A promotional image of Jill Valentine from Dead by Daylight
An eclectic mix of horror heroes and heroines. Image via Behaviour Interactive.
Survivor NameHow to unlockFranchisePerk OnePerk Two Perk Three
Ace ViscontiUnlocked via the CHAPTER THREE: Of Flesh and Mud DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight character
Ace in the Hole Open-Handed.  Up the Ante
Ada WongUnlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W DLC for 500 Auric Cells.The Resident Evil seriesLow ProfileReactive HealingWiretap
Adam FrancisUnlocked via the CHAPTER NINE: Shattered Bloodline DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterAutodidactDeliverance. Diversion
Alan WakeUnlocked via the CHAPTER 30.5: Alan Wake Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Alan Wake series. Boon: IlluminationChampion of Light Deadline
Ashley J. “Ash” WilliamsUnlocked via the CHAPTER 11.5: Ash vs Evil Dead Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe Evil Dead seriesBuckle UpFlip-Flop Mettle Man
Cheryl MasonUnlocked via the CHAPTER: 16 Silent Hill Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Silent Hill seriesBlood Pact Repressed AllianceSoul Guard
David KingUnlocked via the CHAPTER FIVE: A Lullaby for the Dark free Chapter DLCAn original Dead by Daylight characterDead HardNo Mither We’re Gonna Live Forever
Detective David TappUnlocked via the CHAPTER SEVEN: The SAW Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe SAW seriesDetective’s HunchStake OutTenacity
Ellen RipleyUnlocked via the CHAPTER 29: Alien Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe Alien seriesChemical TrapLight-FootedLucky Star
Élodie RakotoUnlocked via the CHAPTER 18: A Binding of Kin Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterAppraisalDeceptionPower Struggle
Felix RichterUnlocked via the CHAPTER 17: Descend Beyond Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight character
Built to LastDesperate MeasuresVisionary
Feng MinUnlocked via the CHAPTER FOUR: Spark of Madness Chapter DLC for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight character
AlertLitheTechnician
Gabriel SomaUnlocked via the CHAPTER 28: End Transmission Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterMade for ThisScavengerTroubleshooter
Haddie KaurUnlocked via the CHAPTER 24: Roots of Dread Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight characterInner FocusOverzealousResidual Manifest
Jane RomeroUnlocked via the CHAPTER 11: Demise of the Faithful Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight characterHead OnPoised Solidarity 
Jeffrey “Jeff” JohansenUnlocked via the CHAPTER 10: Darkness Among Us Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Pack Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight character
AftercareBreakdownDistortion
Jill ValentineUnlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil series. Blast MineCounterforceResurgence
Jonah VasquezUnlocked via the CHAPTER 22: Portrait of a Murder Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterBoon: ExponentialCorrective ActionOvercome
Kate DensonUnlocked via the CHAPTER EIGHT: Curtain Call Chapter DLC, part of the Maddening Darkness Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterBoil OverDance With MeWindows of Opportunity
Laurie StrodeUnlocked via the CHAPTER TWO: The HALLOWEEN Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe HALLOWEEN seriesDecisive StrikeObject of Obsession Sole Survivor
Leon Scott KennedyUnlocked via the CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells.The Resident Evil seriesBite the BulletFlashbangRookie Spirit
Mikaela ReidUnlocked via the CHAPTER 21.5: Hour of the Witch Half-Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight character
Boon: Circle of HealingBoon: Shadow StepClairvoyance
Nancy WheelerUnlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Stranger Things series Better TogetherFixated Inner Strength 
Nea KarlssonUnlocked via the free The Last Breath Chapter DLCAn original Dead by Daylight characterBalanced LandingStreetwiseUrban Evasion
Nicolas CageUnlocked via the CHAPTER 28.5: Nicolas Cage Half-Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsIt’s literally just Nicolas CageDramaturgy Plot TwistScene Partner
Quentin SmithUnlocked via the CHAPTER SIX: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe Nightmare on Elm Street seriesPharmacy Vigil Wake Up!
Rebecca ChambersUnlocked via the CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Resident Evil seriesBetter Than NowHyperfocusReassurance
Renato LyraUnlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight character
Background Player Blood RushTeamwork: Collective Stealth
Sable WardUnlocked via the CHAPTER 31: All Things Wicked Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterInvocation: Weaving SpidersStrength in ShadowsWicked 
Steve HarringtonUnlocked via the CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things Chapter DLC for 500 Auric Cells. The Stranger Things seriesBabysitter CamaraderieSecond Wind
Thalita LyraUnlocked via the CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment Chapter DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells.An original Dead by Daylight characterCut LooseFriendly CompetitionTeamwork: Power of Two
Vittorio ToscanoUnlocked via the CHAPTER 26: Forged in Fog DLC for 9,000 Iridescent Shards or 500 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight characterFogwisePotential Energy Quick Gambit
William “Bill” OverbeckUnlocked via the free CHAPTER 3.5: Left Behind DLCThe Left 4 Dead seriesBorrowed Time. Left BehindUnbreakable
Yoichi AsakawaUnlocked via the CHAPTER 23: Sadako Rising Chapter DLC for 500 Auric CellsThe Ring seriesBoon: Dark TheoryEmpathic Connection Parental Guidance
Yui KimuraUnlocked via the CHAPTER 14: Cursed Legacy Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric CellsAn original Dead by Daylight characterAny Means Necessary BreakoutLucky Break
Yun-Jin LeeUnlocked via the CHAPTER 19: All-Kill Chapter DLC, part of the Macabre Tales Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight characterFast TrackSelf-Preservation Smash Hit
Zarina KassirUnlocked via the CHAPTER 15: Chains of Hate Chapter DLC, part of the Old Wounds Chapter Pack DLC, for 4,500 Iridescent Shards or 250 Auric Cells. An original Dead by Daylight characterFor the PeopleOff the RecordRed Herring

That’s all the Survivors in Dead by Daylight, at the time of writing. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any more new Survivors as they’re added.

If you have a villainous streak, check out all the Dead by Daylight Killers too.

