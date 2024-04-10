Category:
Dead by Daylight

All Dead by Daylight Killers, listed

Death by Daylight's full roster in one robust list.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:50 pm
Dead by Daylight killer The Nurse
Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight features a ton of different characters from all parts of the horror genre. Numbering over 35 in total, the killers especially are a wild bunch. So, here are all the Dead by Daylight killers in one comprehensive list.

Base game killers in Dead by Daylight

When Dead by Daylight launched, it only had a few survivors and killers, but eight years of DLCs added a ton more to create a robust roster of iconic figures. Here are the killers originally featured in the game’s 2016 launch version, colloquially called the Killer Trio:

The Trapper

The Trapper and his many skins in Dead by Daylight.
The Trapper is one of the earliest and easiest killers available in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficulty
Evan McMillanAgitation

Brutal Strength

Unnerving Presence		Bear TrapThe CleaverEasy

The Wraith

Preview of The Wraith and his skins in Dead by Daylight.
The Wraith requires unlocking by completing the tutorial for killers. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficulty
Philip OjomoBloodhound

Predator

Shadowborn		Wailing BellAzarov’s SkullEasy

The Hillbilly

Overview of the Hillbilly killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Hillbilly requires a bit more familiarity with the game than the other base killers. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficulty
Max Thompson Jr.Enduring

Lightborn

Tinkerer		ChainsawHammerModerate

DLC killers in Dead by Daylight

The remaining 32 killers were all added after the game’s launch as part of separate, purchasable DLCs. Though they are contained within these packages, killers can still be unlocked by other means, and some DLC packs come preinstalled on particular versions of the game. Here are all the DLC killers in Dead by Daylight.

The Nurse

Overview of the Nurse in Dead by Daylight.
The Nurse is one of the most difficult killers to play in DbD. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Sally SmithsonStridor

Thanatophobia

A Nurse’s Calling		Spencer’s Last BreathThe BonesawVery HardThe Last Breath Chapter

The Shape

The Shape killer from Dead by Daylight.
Michael Myers is one of the most iconic figures in horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Michael MyersSave the Best for Last

Play with your Food

Dying Light		Evil WithinKitchen KnifeModerateThe Halloween Chapter

The Hag

Overview of The Hag in Dead by Daylight.
The Hag can teleport around the map, but that doesn’t mean she’s easy to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Lisa SherwoodHex: The Third Seal

Hex: Ruin

Hex: Devour Hope		Blackened CatalystClawVery HardOf Flesh and Mud

The Doctor

Overview of The Doctor killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Doctor is hard to master but can be quite formidable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Herman CarterOverwhelming Presence

Monitor and Abuse

Overcharge		Carter’s SparkStickHardSpark of Madness

The Huntress

Overview of the Huntress in Dead by Daylight.
The Huntress’ voice is downright horrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
AnnaBeast of Prey

Territorial Imperative

Hex: Huntress Lullaby		Hunting HatchetsAxeModerateA Lullaby for the Dark

The Cannibal (Leatherface)

Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise featuring in Dead by Daylight.
Leatherface, like Michale Myers, is a horror icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Bubba SawyerKnock Out

Barbecue and Chili

Franklin’s Demise		Bubba’s ChainsawSledgeModerateLeatherface Half-Chapter

The Nightmare

Freddy Crueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise as a character in Dead by Daylight.
Freddy Krueger is yet another genre-defining figure in the world of horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Freddy KruegerFire Up

Remember Me

Blood Warden		Dream DemonClawed GloveModerateA Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter

The Pig

The Pig from the Saw franchise as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
If played correctly, the Pig can wreak havoc on the survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Amanda YoungScourge Hook: Hagman’s Trick

Surveillance

Make Your Choice		Jigsaw’s BaptismHidden BladeHardThe Saw Chapter

The Clown

Overview of the Clown in Dead by Daylight.
The Clown can easily overwhelm survivors with his toxic gasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Kenneth ChaseBamboozle

Coulrophobia

Pop Goes the Weasel		The Afterpiece TonicMadame ButterflyModerateCurtain Call

The Spirit

Rin Yamaoka, or the Spirit, in Dead by Daylight.
Japanese folklore is unmatched in horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Rin YamaokaSpirit Fury

Hex: Haunted Ground

Rancor		Yamaoka’s HauntingShattered KatanaHardShattered Bloodline

The Legion

The Legion killer in Dead by Daylight.
A mobile and lethal killer squad, The Legion is a formidable and solid option for new players. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamesPerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Frank Morrison

Julie Kostenko

Susie Lavoie

Joey		Discordance

Mad Grit

Iron Maiden		Feral FrenzyHunting KnifeEasyDarkness Among Us

The Plague

Overview of the Plague killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Plague’s design is beyond good. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
AdirisCorrupt Intervention

Infectious Fright

Dark Devotion		Vile PurgeProfane CenserHardDemise of the Faithful

The Ghost Face

Ghost Face killer from Scream featuring in Dead by Daylight.
The Scream franchise was the pinnacle of the slasher genre. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Danny JohnsonI’m All Ears

Thrilling Tremors

Furtive Chase		Night ShroudTactical KnifeHardGhost Face Chapter

The Demogorgon

The Demogorgon antagonist from Stranger Things as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
It’s no wonder that horror sensation Stranger Things found its way into DbD. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
DemogorgonSurge

Mindbreaker

Cruel Limits		Of the AbyssBarbarous ClawHardStranger Things Chapter

The Oni

Kazan Yamaoka, or the Oni, in Dead by Daylight.
The Oni is a brutal but challenging killer which can be rewarding if played well. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Kazan YamaokaZanshin Tactics

Blood Echo

Nemesis		Yamaoka’s WrathYamaoka BladeVery HardCursed Legacy

The Deathslinger

Overview of the Deathslinger killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Deathslinger is exceptionally lethal from a distance but can be difficult to master. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Caleb QuinnGearhead

Dead Man’s Switch

Hex: Retribution		The RedeemerDeath to BayshoreHardChains of Hate

The Executioner

Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill fracnhise as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
Pyramid Head is likely the most recognizable figure from a horror game, ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Pyramid HeadForced Penance

Trail of Torment

Deathbound		Rites of JudgementGreat KnifeVery HardSilent Hill Chapter

The Blight

The Blight killer from Dead by Daylight.
The Blight is highly mobile and lethal but requires a lot of learning to be fully utilized. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Talbot GrimesDragon’s Grip

Hex: Blood Favor

Hex: Undying		Blighted CorruptionBonebusterVery HardDescend Beyond

The Twins

The Twins killers in Dead by Daylight.
Being essentially two characters in one, it can be tricky to get the hang of The Twins. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamesPerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Charlotte and Victor DeshayesHoarder

Oppression

Coup de Grace		Blood BondBlade of MarseilleVery HardA Binding of Kin

The Trickster

The Trickster killer in Dead by Daylight.
K-Pop idol turned serial killer? Now that’s a premise and a half. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Ji-Woon HakStarstruck

Hex: Crowd Control

No Way Out		ShowstopperPolished Head-SmasherModerateAll-Kill

The Nemesis

The Nemesis from the Resident Evil fracnhise as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
Umbrella Corporation sends its finest to slaughter survivors in Dead by Daylight. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Nemesis T-TypeLethal Pursuer

Hysteria

Eruption		T-VirusRaw FistsHardResident Evil Chapter

The Cenobite

Elliot Spencer from the Hellraiser franchise as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
“Hellriaser in the thunder and heat!” Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Elliot Spencer / PinheadDeadlock

Hex: Plaything

Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain		Summons of PainHook and ChainVery HardHellraiser Chapter

The Artist

The Artist from Dead by Daylight.
Survivors can scarcely hide from The Artist due to her Birds of Torment power. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Carmina MoraGrim Embrace

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Hex: Pentimento		Birds of TormentSharp Palette BladeModeratePortrait of a Murder

The Onryō

Sadako from the Ring franchise in Dead by Daylight.
Sadako is slow, making her difficult to utilize against experienced survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Sadako YamamuraScourge Hook: Floods of Rage

Call of Brine

Merciless Storm		Deluge of FearRing of FuryHardSadako Rising

The Dredge

The Dredge killer from Dead by Daylight.
The Dredge is one of the best-designed killers in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
DredgeDissolution

Darkness Revealed

Septic Touch		Reign of DarknessKnotted AppendageModerateRoots of Dread

The Mastermind

Albert Wesker from Resident Evil as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
Japanese horror games dominate the DLC roster. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Albert WeskerSuperior Anatomy

Awakened Awareness

Terminus		Virulent BoundCombat KnifeModerateResident Evil: Project W

The Knight

The Knight killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Knight sends out guards which can make him quite tricky to survive against. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Tarhos KovácsNowhere to Hide

Hex: Face the Darkness

Hubris		Guardia CompagniaImposing ClaymoreModerateForged in Fog

The Skull Merchant

The Skull Merchant killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Skull Merchant is slow and challenging to navigate but can be great when mastered. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Adriana ImaiGame Afoot

Thwack!

Leverage		Eyes in the SkyRazor-Sharp Dual BladesHardTools of Torment

The Singularity

The Singularity killer from Dot Esports.
The Singularity’s design is unparalleled. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
HUX-A7-13Genetic Limits

Forced Hesitation

Machine Learning		Quantum InstantiationModular ClawHardEnd Transmission

The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph from the Alien franchise as a killer in Dead by Daylight.
The Alien franchise has had a ton of influence on all horror, DbD included. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
XenomorphUltimate Weapon

Rapid Brutality

Alien Instinct		Hidden PursuitLithe ArmModerateAlien Chapter

The Good Guy

Chucky from the Chucky franchise in Dead by Daylight.
It wouldn’t be a horror anthology without Chucky. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
Charles Lee Ray / ChuckyHex: Two Can Play

Friends ‘Til the End

Batteries Included		Playtime’s OverChef’s KnifeModerateChucky Chapter

The Unknown

The Unknown killer from Dead by Daylight.
Uncanny valley is strong with this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Real NamePerksPowerWeaponDifficultyDLC
UnknownUnbound

Unforeseen

Undone		UVXGently-Used AxeModerateAll Things Wicked
