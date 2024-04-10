All Dead by Daylight Killers, listed

Dead by Daylight features a ton of different characters from all parts of the horror genre. Numbering over 35 in total, the killers especially are a wild bunch. So, here are all the Dead by Daylight killers in one comprehensive list.

Base game killers in Dead by Daylight

When Dead by Daylight launched, it only had a few survivors and killers, but eight years of DLCs added a ton more to create a robust roster of iconic figures. Here are the killers originally featured in the game’s 2016 launch version, colloquially called the Killer Trio:

The Trapper

The Trapper is one of the earliest and easiest killers available in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty Evan McMillan Agitation



Brutal Strength



Unnerving Presence Bear Trap The Cleaver Easy

The Wraith

The Wraith requires unlocking by completing the tutorial for killers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty Philip Ojomo Bloodhound



Predator



Shadowborn Wailing Bell Azarov’s Skull Easy

The Hillbilly

The Hillbilly requires a bit more familiarity with the game than the other base killers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty Max Thompson Jr. Enduring



Lightborn



Tinkerer Chainsaw Hammer Moderate

DLC killers in Dead by Daylight

The remaining 32 killers were all added after the game’s launch as part of separate, purchasable DLCs. Though they are contained within these packages, killers can still be unlocked by other means, and some DLC packs come preinstalled on particular versions of the game. Here are all the DLC killers in Dead by Daylight.

The Nurse

The Nurse is one of the most difficult killers to play in DbD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Sally Smithson Stridor



Thanatophobia



A Nurse’s Calling Spencer’s Last Breath The Bonesaw Very Hard The Last Breath Chapter

The Shape

Michael Myers is one of the most iconic figures in horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Michael Myers Save the Best for Last



Play with your Food



Dying Light Evil Within Kitchen Knife Moderate The Halloween Chapter

The Hag

The Hag can teleport around the map, but that doesn’t mean she’s easy to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Lisa Sherwood Hex: The Third Seal



Hex: Ruin



Hex: Devour Hope Blackened Catalyst Claw Very Hard Of Flesh and Mud

The Doctor

The Doctor is hard to master but can be quite formidable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Herman Carter Overwhelming Presence



Monitor and Abuse



Overcharge Carter’s Spark Stick Hard Spark of Madness

The Huntress

The Huntress’ voice is downright horrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Anna Beast of Prey



Territorial Imperative



Hex: Huntress Lullaby Hunting Hatchets Axe Moderate A Lullaby for the Dark

The Cannibal (Leatherface)

Leatherface, like Michale Myers, is a horror icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Bubba Sawyer Knock Out



Barbecue and Chili



Franklin’s Demise Bubba’s Chainsaw Sledge Moderate Leatherface Half-Chapter

The Nightmare

Freddy Krueger is yet another genre-defining figure in the world of horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Freddy Krueger Fire Up



Remember Me



Blood Warden Dream Demon Clawed Glove Moderate A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter

The Pig

If played correctly, the Pig can wreak havoc on the survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Amanda Young Scourge Hook: Hagman’s Trick



Surveillance



Make Your Choice Jigsaw’s Baptism Hidden Blade Hard The Saw Chapter

The Clown

The Clown can easily overwhelm survivors with his toxic gasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Kenneth Chase Bamboozle



Coulrophobia



Pop Goes the Weasel The Afterpiece Tonic Madame Butterfly Moderate Curtain Call

The Spirit

Japanese folklore is unmatched in horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Rin Yamaoka Spirit Fury



Hex: Haunted Ground



Rancor Yamaoka’s Haunting Shattered Katana Hard Shattered Bloodline

The Legion

A mobile and lethal killer squad, The Legion is a formidable and solid option for new players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Names Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Frank Morrison



Julie Kostenko



Susie Lavoie



Joey Discordance



Mad Grit



Iron Maiden Feral Frenzy Hunting Knife Easy Darkness Among Us

The Plague

The Plague’s design is beyond good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Adiris Corrupt Intervention



Infectious Fright



Dark Devotion Vile Purge Profane Censer Hard Demise of the Faithful

The Ghost Face

The Scream franchise was the pinnacle of the slasher genre. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Danny Johnson I’m All Ears



Thrilling Tremors



Furtive Chase Night Shroud Tactical Knife Hard Ghost Face Chapter

The Demogorgon

It’s no wonder that horror sensation Stranger Things found its way into DbD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Demogorgon Surge



Mindbreaker



Cruel Limits Of the Abyss Barbarous Claw Hard Stranger Things Chapter

The Oni

The Oni is a brutal but challenging killer which can be rewarding if played well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Kazan Yamaoka Zanshin Tactics



Blood Echo



Nemesis Yamaoka’s Wrath Yamaoka Blade Very Hard Cursed Legacy

The Deathslinger

The Deathslinger is exceptionally lethal from a distance but can be difficult to master. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Caleb Quinn Gearhead



Dead Man’s Switch



Hex: Retribution The Redeemer Death to Bayshore Hard Chains of Hate

The Executioner

Pyramid Head is likely the most recognizable figure from a horror game, ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Pyramid Head Forced Penance



Trail of Torment



Deathbound Rites of Judgement Great Knife Very Hard Silent Hill Chapter

The Blight

The Blight is highly mobile and lethal but requires a lot of learning to be fully utilized. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Talbot Grimes Dragon’s Grip



Hex: Blood Favor



Hex: Undying Blighted Corruption Bonebuster Very Hard Descend Beyond

The Twins

Being essentially two characters in one, it can be tricky to get the hang of The Twins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Names Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Charlotte and Victor Deshayes Hoarder



Oppression



Coup de Grace Blood Bond Blade of Marseille Very Hard A Binding of Kin

The Trickster

K-Pop idol turned serial killer? Now that’s a premise and a half. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Ji-Woon Hak Starstruck



Hex: Crowd Control



No Way Out Showstopper Polished Head-Smasher Moderate All-Kill

The Nemesis

Umbrella Corporation sends its finest to slaughter survivors in Dead by Daylight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Nemesis T-Type Lethal Pursuer



Hysteria



Eruption T-Virus Raw Fists Hard Resident Evil Chapter

The Cenobite

“Hellriaser in the thunder and heat!” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Elliot Spencer / Pinhead Deadlock



Hex: Plaything



Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain Summons of Pain Hook and Chain Very Hard Hellraiser Chapter

The Artist

Survivors can scarcely hide from The Artist due to her Birds of Torment power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Carmina Mora Grim Embrace



Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance



Hex: Pentimento Birds of Torment Sharp Palette Blade Moderate Portrait of a Murder

The Onryō

Sadako is slow, making her difficult to utilize against experienced survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Sadako Yamamura Scourge Hook: Floods of Rage



Call of Brine



Merciless Storm Deluge of Fear Ring of Fury Hard Sadako Rising

The Dredge

The Dredge is one of the best-designed killers in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Dredge Dissolution



Darkness Revealed



Septic Touch Reign of Darkness Knotted Appendage Moderate Roots of Dread

The Mastermind

Japanese horror games dominate the DLC roster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Albert Wesker Superior Anatomy



Awakened Awareness



Terminus Virulent Bound Combat Knife Moderate Resident Evil: Project W

The Knight

The Knight sends out guards which can make him quite tricky to survive against. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Tarhos Kovács Nowhere to Hide



Hex: Face the Darkness



Hubris Guardia Compagnia Imposing Claymore Moderate Forged in Fog

The Skull Merchant

The Skull Merchant is slow and challenging to navigate but can be great when mastered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Adriana Imai Game Afoot



Thwack!



Leverage Eyes in the Sky Razor-Sharp Dual Blades Hard Tools of Torment

The Singularity

The Singularity’s design is unparalleled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC HUX-A7-13 Genetic Limits



Forced Hesitation



Machine Learning Quantum Instantiation Modular Claw Hard End Transmission

The Xenomorph

The Alien franchise has had a ton of influence on all horror, DbD included. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Xenomorph Ultimate Weapon



Rapid Brutality



Alien Instinct Hidden Pursuit Lithe Arm Moderate Alien Chapter

The Good Guy

It wouldn’t be a horror anthology without Chucky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Charles Lee Ray / Chucky Hex: Two Can Play



Friends ‘Til the End



Batteries Included Playtime’s Over Chef’s Knife Moderate Chucky Chapter

The Unknown

Uncanny valley is strong with this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Real Name Perks Power Weapon Difficulty DLC Unknown Unbound



Unforeseen



Undone UVX Gently-Used Axe Moderate All Things Wicked

