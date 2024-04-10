All Dead by Daylight Killers, listed

Dead by Daylight features a ton of different characters from all parts of the horror genre. Numbering over 35 in total, the killers especially are a wild bunch. So, here are all the Dead by Daylight killers in one comprehensive list.
Base game killers in Dead by Daylight
When Dead by Daylight launched, it only had a few survivors and killers, but eight years of DLCs added a ton more to create a robust roster of iconic figures. Here are the killers originally featured in the game’s 2016 launch version, colloquially called the Killer Trio:
The Trapper
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|Evan McMillan
|Agitation
Brutal Strength
Unnerving Presence
|Bear Trap
|The Cleaver
|Easy
The Wraith
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|Philip Ojomo
|Bloodhound
Predator
Shadowborn
|Wailing Bell
|Azarov’s Skull
|Easy
The Hillbilly
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|Max Thompson Jr.
|Enduring
Lightborn
Tinkerer
|Chainsaw
|Hammer
|Moderate
DLC killers in Dead by Daylight
The remaining 32 killers were all added after the game’s launch as part of separate, purchasable DLCs. Though they are contained within these packages, killers can still be unlocked by other means, and some DLC packs come preinstalled on particular versions of the game. Here are all the DLC killers in Dead by Daylight.
The Nurse
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Sally Smithson
|Stridor
Thanatophobia
A Nurse’s Calling
|Spencer’s Last Breath
|The Bonesaw
|Very Hard
|The Last Breath Chapter
The Shape
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Michael Myers
|Save the Best for Last
Play with your Food
Dying Light
|Evil Within
|Kitchen Knife
|Moderate
|The Halloween Chapter
The Hag
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Lisa Sherwood
|Hex: The Third Seal
Hex: Ruin
Hex: Devour Hope
|Blackened Catalyst
|Claw
|Very Hard
|Of Flesh and Mud
The Doctor
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Herman Carter
|Overwhelming Presence
Monitor and Abuse
Overcharge
|Carter’s Spark
|Stick
|Hard
|Spark of Madness
The Huntress
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Anna
|Beast of Prey
Territorial Imperative
Hex: Huntress Lullaby
|Hunting Hatchets
|Axe
|Moderate
|A Lullaby for the Dark
The Cannibal (Leatherface)
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Bubba Sawyer
|Knock Out
Barbecue and Chili
Franklin’s Demise
|Bubba’s Chainsaw
|Sledge
|Moderate
|Leatherface Half-Chapter
The Nightmare
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Freddy Krueger
|Fire Up
Remember Me
Blood Warden
|Dream Demon
|Clawed Glove
|Moderate
|A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
The Pig
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Amanda Young
|Scourge Hook: Hagman’s Trick
Surveillance
Make Your Choice
|Jigsaw’s Baptism
|Hidden Blade
|Hard
|The Saw Chapter
The Clown
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Kenneth Chase
|Bamboozle
Coulrophobia
Pop Goes the Weasel
|The Afterpiece Tonic
|Madame Butterfly
|Moderate
|Curtain Call
The Spirit
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Rin Yamaoka
|Spirit Fury
Hex: Haunted Ground
Rancor
|Yamaoka’s Haunting
|Shattered Katana
|Hard
|Shattered Bloodline
The Legion
|Real Names
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Frank Morrison
Julie Kostenko
Susie Lavoie
Joey
|Discordance
Mad Grit
Iron Maiden
|Feral Frenzy
|Hunting Knife
|Easy
|Darkness Among Us
The Plague
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Adiris
|Corrupt Intervention
Infectious Fright
Dark Devotion
|Vile Purge
|Profane Censer
|Hard
|Demise of the Faithful
The Ghost Face
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Danny Johnson
|I’m All Ears
Thrilling Tremors
Furtive Chase
|Night Shroud
|Tactical Knife
|Hard
|Ghost Face Chapter
The Demogorgon
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Demogorgon
|Surge
Mindbreaker
Cruel Limits
|Of the Abyss
|Barbarous Claw
|Hard
|Stranger Things Chapter
The Oni
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Kazan Yamaoka
|Zanshin Tactics
Blood Echo
Nemesis
|Yamaoka’s Wrath
|Yamaoka Blade
|Very Hard
|Cursed Legacy
The Deathslinger
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Caleb Quinn
|Gearhead
Dead Man’s Switch
Hex: Retribution
|The Redeemer
|Death to Bayshore
|Hard
|Chains of Hate
The Executioner
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Pyramid Head
|Forced Penance
Trail of Torment
Deathbound
|Rites of Judgement
|Great Knife
|Very Hard
|Silent Hill Chapter
The Blight
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Talbot Grimes
|Dragon’s Grip
Hex: Blood Favor
Hex: Undying
|Blighted Corruption
|Bonebuster
|Very Hard
|Descend Beyond
The Twins
|Real Names
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Charlotte and Victor Deshayes
|Hoarder
Oppression
Coup de Grace
|Blood Bond
|Blade of Marseille
|Very Hard
|A Binding of Kin
The Trickster
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Ji-Woon Hak
|Starstruck
Hex: Crowd Control
No Way Out
|Showstopper
|Polished Head-Smasher
|Moderate
|All-Kill
The Nemesis
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Nemesis T-Type
|Lethal Pursuer
Hysteria
Eruption
|T-Virus
|Raw Fists
|Hard
|Resident Evil Chapter
The Cenobite
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Elliot Spencer / Pinhead
|Deadlock
Hex: Plaything
Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain
|Summons of Pain
|Hook and Chain
|Very Hard
|Hellraiser Chapter
The Artist
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Carmina Mora
|Grim Embrace
Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance
Hex: Pentimento
|Birds of Torment
|Sharp Palette Blade
|Moderate
|Portrait of a Murder
The Onryō
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Sadako Yamamura
|Scourge Hook: Floods of Rage
Call of Brine
Merciless Storm
|Deluge of Fear
|Ring of Fury
|Hard
|Sadako Rising
The Dredge
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Dredge
|Dissolution
Darkness Revealed
Septic Touch
|Reign of Darkness
|Knotted Appendage
|Moderate
|Roots of Dread
The Mastermind
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Albert Wesker
|Superior Anatomy
Awakened Awareness
Terminus
|Virulent Bound
|Combat Knife
|Moderate
|Resident Evil: Project W
The Knight
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Tarhos Kovács
|Nowhere to Hide
Hex: Face the Darkness
Hubris
|Guardia Compagnia
|Imposing Claymore
|Moderate
|Forged in Fog
The Skull Merchant
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Adriana Imai
|Game Afoot
Thwack!
Leverage
|Eyes in the Sky
|Razor-Sharp Dual Blades
|Hard
|Tools of Torment
The Singularity
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|HUX-A7-13
|Genetic Limits
Forced Hesitation
Machine Learning
|Quantum Instantiation
|Modular Claw
|Hard
|End Transmission
The Xenomorph
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Xenomorph
|Ultimate Weapon
Rapid Brutality
Alien Instinct
|Hidden Pursuit
|Lithe Arm
|Moderate
|Alien Chapter
The Good Guy
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Charles Lee Ray / Chucky
|Hex: Two Can Play
Friends ‘Til the End
Batteries Included
|Playtime’s Over
|Chef’s Knife
|Moderate
|Chucky Chapter
The Unknown
|Real Name
|Perks
|Power
|Weapon
|Difficulty
|DLC
|Unknown
|Unbound
Unforeseen
Undone
|UVX
|Gently-Used Axe
|Moderate
|All Things Wicked