All Chucky Perks and Abilities in Dead by Daylight

Chucky, the serial killer from the Child’s Play movies who got stuck in a Good Guy Doll, has made his way into Dead by Daylight. He’s super creepy and incredibly dangerous, with a bunch of interesting abilities and perks that make him fun to play and terrifying to play against.

He comes with two modes to switch between, Normal Mode and Hidey-Ho Mode. His abilities and perks revolve around them.

His short stature also makes him extra sneaky, and because he’s shorter than other killers, he has a special camera angle to help players see better.

All Chucky Abilities in Dead by Daylight

Hidey-Ho Mode

When you press the Active Ability button, Chucky goes into Hidey-Ho Mode for 14 seconds. This mode makes him super stealthy because he has no Terror Radius, and he creates misleading footprints and noises all around the map to trick other players.

Slice & Dice

In Hidey-Ho Mode, if you press and hold the Special Attack button, Chucky gets ready for a Slice & Dice Attack. Once it’s fully charged, he’ll zoom forward really fast and launch an attack at the end, or whenever you let go of the button.

Scamper

When Chucky’s in Hidey-Ho Mode and comes up to a vault or pallet, you can press the Interaction button to quickly move through it without destroying it, keeping his sneaky approach intact.

All Chucky Perks in Dead by Daylight

Hex: Two Can Play

If a Survivor stuns or blinds you four, three, or two times and you don’t have a Hex Totem linked to this Perk, one of the ordinary Dull Totems turns into a Hex Totem. As long as this Hex Totem is up, any Survivor who stuns or blinds you will be blinded for one and a half seconds.

Friends ‘Til the End

When you catch a Survivor on a hook and they’re not the Obsession, the real Obsession is exposed for 20 seconds, and you can see their aura for six, eight, or 10 seconds. If you hook them, another Survivor will let out a scream, give away their spot, and become the new Obsession.

Batteries Included

If you’re within 12 meters of a Generator that’s been fixed up, you move five percent faster. This speed boost sticks with you for a little while—one, three, or five seconds—even after you’ve moved away from the Generator.