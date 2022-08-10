Best Trapper Builds in Dead by Daylight (August 2022)

Each killer’s unique style and skill set are distinct in Dead by Daylight. Some killers can set traps to stop their prey from escaping, while others prefer to kill close to their victims. You can find the killer that suits you best by playing as each one and seeing which one suits you the most.

The Trapper, also known as Evan MacMillan, was the heir to a great fortune. As an enforcer for his wealthy father, he learned how to trap and kill humans to protect their wealth. Instead of chasing random survivors around, the Trapper focuses mostly on controlling the map. In the right hands, players can use the Trapper to run a survivor into a trap and eliminate them effectively.

The Trapper usually uses bear traps to catch survivors who don’t watch where they step, but survivors can always be chased down. The Survivors can be caught and carried much easier because of his personal Perks, Unnerving Presence, Brutal Strength, and Agitation. As one of the first killers unlocked in the game, he’s one of the most commonly used, but with the right build, he can be deadly.

Below we’ve highlighted some of the best builds you can use as The Trapper.

Best Trapper Builds in Dead by Daylight

While some may think perks are only for the killers who can unlock them, using different perks makes each killer more effective. That means to use the builds below, you need perks from other killers.

Trapper Beginner Build

For those who are still learning how good they are and aren’t quite sure what kind of Trapper they want, this build is for them. Even though it’s geared toward beginners, it’s not limited to a single style. Despite having a bit of everything, this build will not be as effective in any playstyle as one designed specifically for that style.

If you are unsure what kind of Trapper you want, this build will allow you to play in a style suited solely for Trappers.

Perks:

The first perk is Whispers , which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

, which you can get from any killer’s blood web. The second perk is No One Escapes Death , which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

The third perk is Sloppy Butcher , which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

, The final perk is Brutal Strength, which you can get from the Trapper.

Strategic Trapper Build

You can really make your targets feel the fear of being hunted with this build if you want to be a true trapper. Initially, when you attack a survivor, you will leave them mangled, making them take longer to heal by 20%. If a survivor is downed by one of your basic attacks, all generators within 32 meters will immediately explode and regress. Additionally, survivors are left to fend for themselves after an 8% progress penalty is applied to the generators.

Perks:

The first perk is Corrupt Intervention , which you can get from the plague

, which you can get from the plague The second perk is Make Your Choice , which you can get from the Pig

, which you can get from the Pig The third perk is Sloppy Butcher , which you can get from any killer’s blood web

, which you can get from any killer’s blood web The final perk is Surge, which you can get from the Demogorgon.

Meta Trapper Build

This Trapper build is more like a mix of the other builds on this list. The three furthest generators will be blocked for the first two minutes of the game, and all survivors will be exposed for an entire minute after cleansing a Hex. A few other perks make a difference, but this build was designed for Trappers who want the best perks in one build instead of a build tailored to a particular playstyle. You should consider this build if you’re already great at hunting down survivors and just need a build that makes your powers more useful without affecting your ability to kill.

Perks:

The first perk is Save The Best For Last , which you can get from the Shape

, which you can get from the Shape The second perk is Pop Goes The Weasel , which you can get from the Clown.

, which you can get from the Clown. The third perk is Corrupt Intervention , which you can get from the Plague

, which you can get from the Plague The final perk is Hex Haunted Ground, which you can get from the Spirit.

Stealth Trapper Build

It may seem unfair to some, but we’re just taking advantage of some great perks. As soon as you kick a generator, you will become undetectable, which lasts until you hit someone or it stops regressing. This is an easy way to gain experience babysitting generators. Additionally, when you kick a generator, nearby survivors will scream, revealing their locations and making them easy prey. Additionally, anyone cleansing a token won’t be able to hear your terror radius. Survivors who cleanse a token will have their aura revealed for 10 seconds, then exposed for 60 seconds.

Perks:

The first perk is Hex: Haunted Ground , which you can get from the Spirit.

, which you can get from the Spirit. The second perk is Hex: Retribution , which you can get from the Deathslinger.

, which you can get from the Deathslinger. The third perk is Trailer of Torment , which you can get from the Executioner.

, which you can get from the Executioner. The final perk is Dragon’s Grip, which you can get from the Blight

Terrifying Trapper Build

This is arguably the best Trapper build on this list because you can hook two survivors at once if you’re fast enough. A huge advantage of this build is that the three generators furthest from you will be blocked for the first two minutes. Additionally, the survivors nearby will scream if you find and down anyone. Their screams will reveal their locations and allow you to take them down too. In this way, you can effectively kill multiple survivors who are close to one another. If you leave a survivor down, the Deerstalker perk will let you see their aura when you are within 36 meters of them. It will make the game too easy.

Perks: