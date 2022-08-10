Best trickster build in Dead by Daylight (August 2022)

The more you play Dead by Daylight, the more you learn about each killer’s particular style and skill set. The types of killers vary; some prefer setting traps for their victims to avoid escaping, while others prefer close-quarters attacks. Comparing your stats while playing as each killer can help you decide on the killer that will be most appropriate for you.

The Trickster, also known as Ji-Woon Hak, is a former celebrity in Korea.

He loved being the center of attention and has done more than anything for his idol to notice him, including killing. Trickster is very adept at using knives to kill his targets since he has provided knife spinning shows for many years.

As a result of his personal Perks, Starstruck, Hex: Crowd Control, and No Way Out, he can swiftly kill any interfering Survivors and block areas of the environment to his advantage. He isn’t difficult to learn to use but is definitely not for new players. We recommend leveling up other killers so you can use their perks to handle the Trickster if you’re interested in the Trickster. Trickster is a great character to use if you’re already a talented killer.

Below we’ve highlighted the best builds you can use as The Trickster.

Best Trickster Builds in Dead by Daylight

Although some may think different perks are only for those who can unlock them, using them diversely makes each killer more effective. To use the builds below, you need perks from other killers.

Trickster Beginner Build

This build is perfect for those still learning their skills and unsure of what kind of Trickster they wish to become. The build is intended for beginners, but it can also be used by anyone who doesn’t want to confine themselves to one style. Although this build is adaptable, it isn’t as effective as one specifically tailored for a particular play style.

When you’re not sure what type of Trickster you want, you can play as one with this build.

Perks:

The first perk should be Ruin , which you can get from the Hag.

, which you can get from the Hag. The second perk should be Hex Undying , which you can get from the Blight.

, which you can get from the Blight. The third perk should be Tinkerer , which you can get from the Hillbilly

, which you can get from the Hillbilly The final perk should be No Way Out, which you can get from the Trickster.

The No Escape Trickster Build

This build is for players to isolate and keep Survivors from escaping. Since the Trickster is a great character to use, you can focus your skills on keeping survivors from escaping, making killing them sweet at the end.

When the last generator is completed, the Entity will block both exit gate switches for 10 seconds, or even longer if you have tokens. When the exit gates open, the auras of survivors within the gate’s area are revealed. The Entity will also block the exit for up to 60 seconds for the first survivor hooked after the gate opens.

If there is a totem on the map when the gates are open, then all Survivors suffer from an exposed status effect, and your movement speed increases by up to 4 percent.

Perks:

The first perk should be No Way Out , which you can get from the Trickster.

, which you can get from the Trickster. The second perk should be Remember Me , which you can get from the Nightmare

, which you can get from the Nightmare The third perk should be Blood Warden , which you can get from the Nightmare

, which you can get from the Nightmare The final perk should be Hex: No One Escapes Death, which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

The Overall Trickster Build

This Trickster build is for anyone who already likes working with the Trickster but would rather not have every perk focused on one particular aspect. This build allows players to stop Survivors in multiple ways and keeps the game interesting for everyone involved.

Perks:

The first perk should be Corrupt Intervention , which you can get from the Plague.

, which you can get from the Plague. The second perk should be No Way Out , which you can get from the Trickster.

, which you can get from the Trickster. The third perk should be Pop Goes the Weasel , which you can get from the Clown.

, which you can get from the Clown. The final perk should be Hex: Ruin, which you can get from the Hag.

The Terrifying Trickster Build

This Trickster build makes it near impossible to stop you from carrying a survivor to a hook and will even let you know when someone is trying to. The wiggling progression for a survivor will pause for up to four seconds if you land an attack when carrying a survivor. The effects you get from a Survivor struggling are reduced by 75 percent, and the time for Survivors to get free from you is increased by up to 12 percent.

While you carry a survivor, your terror radius increases by 12 meters, and your speed will increase by up to 18 percent. Lastly, any Survivors in your terror radius will receive an exposed status, which will stay for up to 30 seconds after they leave your radius.

This method allows you to keep your downed survivor but also get another one ready quickly.

Perks:

The first perk should be Starstruck , which you can get from the Trickster.

, which you can get from the Trickster. The second perk should be Mad Grit , which you can get from the Legion.

, which you can get from the Legion. The third perk should be Iron Grasp , which you can get from any killer’s blood web.

, which you can get from any killer’s blood web. The final perk should be Agitation, which you can get from the Trapper

The No Vaulting Trickster Build

This Trickster build will keep Survivors from getting you into an infinite loop. Firstly, the auras of breakable walls, pallets, and windows within 24 meters are revealed to you. Any Survivors who perform a rushed vault through a window will cause The Entity to block that window for up to 14 seconds. Every time you vault over anything, it’s up to 15 percent faster, and the Entity will block that vault location for up to 16 seconds. The cream of the crop is that whenever a survivor repairs a generator, The Entity will block all windows and vault locations for up to 16 seconds.

This makes it near impossible for survivors to escape you and is arguably the best build on this list.

Perks: