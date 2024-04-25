All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms

Updated Apr. 25, 2024: We searched for the latest codes!
Progressing in Dead by Daylight requires time and effort. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to make a lot of progress.
Behavior Interactive regularly adds redeemable codes to Dead by Dayight which award players with free Bloodpoints and even cosmetic Charms. You can use these codes to level up Survivors and Killers. The Charms are just for show.
While the amount of Bloodpoints may be small, these codes can add up, and before you know it, you could have a bunch of leveled up Survivors and Killers.
All working Dead by Daylight codes
- MFLAG: Unlocks MLM Flag
- FLAGL: Unlocks WLW Flag
- FLAGB: Unlock Bisexual Flag
- ISFLAG: Unlock Intersex Flag
- FLAGP: Unlock Pansexual Flag
- FLAGT: Unlock Transgender Flag
- AFLAGG: Unlock Agender Flag
- GFLAGP: Unlock Genderfluid Flag
- NBFLAG: Unlock Nonbinary Flag
- GFLAGQ: Unlock Genderqueer Flag
- AFLAGS: Unlock Asexual Flag
- MASTERMAKER: Unlock Vittorio’s Meet Your Maker Shirt
- LETSROLL: Unlock Dwight Charm
- CAWCAW: Unlock the Feathers of Pride charm
- PRIDE2022: Unlock a free Pride Charm
- WARRIORPUPPERS: Redeem for a Warrior Puppers Charm
How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes
You can redeem the codes from the Dead by Daylight in-game store. This works on all platforms. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:
- From the DbD main menu select Store
- Select Redeem at the very bottom of the page (next to the option to return to the main menu)
- Enter the code on the window that pops out and select Redeem
- The Charm/Bloodpoints you redeemed will appear at the bottom of the page
