All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms

Updated Apr. 25, 2024: We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Progressing in Dead by Daylight requires time and effort. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to make a lot of progress.

Behavior Interactive regularly adds redeemable codes to Dead by Dayight which award players with free Bloodpoints and even cosmetic Charms. You can use these codes to level up Survivors and Killers. The Charms are just for show.

While the amount of Bloodpoints may be small, these codes can add up, and before you know it, you could have a bunch of leveled up Survivors and Killers.

All working Dead by Daylight codes

MFLAG : Unlocks MLM Flag

: Unlocks MLM Flag FLAGL : Unlocks WLW Flag

: Unlocks WLW Flag FLAGB : Unlock Bisexual Flag

: Unlock Bisexual Flag ISFLAG : Unlock Intersex Flag

: Unlock Intersex Flag FLAGP : Unlock Pansexual Flag

: Unlock Pansexual Flag FLAGT : Unlock Transgender Flag

: Unlock Transgender Flag AFLAGG : Unlock Agender Flag

: Unlock Agender Flag GFLAGP : Unlock Genderfluid Flag

: Unlock Genderfluid Flag NBFLAG : Unlock Nonbinary Flag

: Unlock Nonbinary Flag GFLAGQ : Unlock Genderqueer Flag

: Unlock Genderqueer Flag AFLAGS : Unlock Asexual Flag

: Unlock Asexual Flag MASTERMAKER : Unlock Vittorio’s Meet Your Maker Shirt

: Unlock Vittorio’s Meet Your Maker Shirt LETSROLL : Unlock Dwight Charm

: Unlock Dwight Charm CAWCAW: Unlock the Feathers of Pride charm

Unlock the Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE2022: Unlock a free Pride Charm

Unlock a free Pride Charm WARRIORPUPPERS: Redeem for a Warrior Puppers Charm

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes

You can redeem the codes from the Dead by Daylight in-game store. This works on all platforms. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

First, click on the Store. Screenshot by Dot Esports Try to resist the urge to buy any of these and select Redeem at the bottom. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the code and select Redeem. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your redeemed reward will appear at the bottom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the DbD main menu select Store

Select Redeem at the very bottom of the page (next to the option to return to the main menu)

at the very bottom of the page (next to the option to return to the main menu) Enter the code on the window that pops out and select Redeem

on the window that pops out and select The Charm/Bloodpoints you redeemed will appear at the bottom of the page

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more