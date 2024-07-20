Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 mode is almost here and players dream of these potential new killers

Dead by Daylight is soon to get its highly anticipated 2v8 mode. However, it is set to feature a very limited pool of playable killers, so fans are now discussing who else Behaviour could add to form the ultimate roster.

As things stand, Behavior Interactive only plans to have five free killers available so all players can participate without the worry of owning any DLC, but a July 20 Reddit thread attracted hundreds of players pitching in their idea of the one killer they would hope to see in the new mode.

One player suggested Ghostface should be featured so players could have an authentic Scream experience with two Ghostface killers running around. Legion is another idea since the killer is several people in-universe, so players could easily play two of them at the same time.

The 2v8 mode is going to differ slightly from the usual gameplay loop. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Players also speculated on the unique combos that would appear if some killers were to be added alongside the planned roster. For example, The Pig and The Trapper would be a true hunter’s duo where one would set bear traps for survivors to get caught on while the other places reverse bear traps straight on their heads. The Legion and The Nurse would also be a fantastic “chase killer” combo where the former runs after survivors to keep them injured while the latter teleports around the map to land the killing blow.

Dead by Daylight‘s 2v8 mode is set to release on July 25 and will be a limited mode available until Aug. 8. It will see two killers facing off against eight survivors, with both teams playing slightly differently from their main game counterparts. Only five killers will be playable: Nurse, Trapper, Hillbilly, Wraith, and Huntress.

