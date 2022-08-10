Best The Nurse Builds in Dead by Daylight (August 2022)

As you progress through Dead by Daylight, you will learn more about each killer’s unique style and skill set. Depending on the killer, some will set traps to prevent their victims from escaping, while others prefer to kill their victims up close and personal. Playing as each killer and comparing your stats can help you decide which killer is for you.

The Nurse, also known as Sally Smithson, is a former nurse of a mental asylum who had gone crazy. In keeping with her backstory, she uses the Bonesaw to cut through bone and skulls, and it’s not hard to imagine why a hospital would need a bonesaw.

Because she is very slow, this killer is best played strategically, so dumb survivors are your friend: don’t follow survivors who run out into the open, they’ll outrun you quickly. Her speed does not mean she is good at catching Survivors because tight corners and survivors jumping through windows are what can beat her.

Playing the Nurse in Dead by Daylight is not easy, and even Dead by Daylight considers her one of the most difficult killers. The Perks she possesses, Stridor, Thanatophobia, and A Nurse’s Calling, allow her to decrease Survivors’ abilities and track them when they are injured.

Below we’ve highlighted some of the best builds you can use as The Nurse.

Best Nurse Builds in Dead by Daylight

Using different perks from different killers makes each killer more effective, which is how many of these builds come together. In other words, you need perks from other killers to use the builds below, and if you’re new, don’t expect to be able to use every build immediately.

Nurse Beginner Build

This build is perfect for those still learning their skills and unsure what kind of Nurse they want to become. This build is geared toward beginners, but it is also for anyone who doesn’t want to restrict themselves to any one style. Despite its versatility, this build isn’t as effective as one designed specifically for a certain playstyle.

With this build, you can play as a Nurse in a style suited for a good overall killer if you are unsure what type you want.

Perks:

The first perk should be Nurse’s Calling , which you can get from the Nurse.

, which you can get from the Nurse. The second perk should be Thanatophobia , which you can get from the Nurse.

, which you can get from the Nurse. The third perk should be Stridor , which you can get from the Nurse.

, which you can get from the Nurse. The final perk should be Sloppy Butcher, which you can get from any killer’s Blood Web.

Spotter Nurse Build

This build highlights the Nurse’s powers, which are most important for correctly playing this killer. Depending on your choice, this Nurse build gives players a larger field of view or a smaller terror radius. In addition, this causes survivors around the downed ones to scream, revealing their location. When you hook a survivor, you’ll be able to see the others. The overall point of this build is to make it easy to find survivors. As a result of the Nurse’s slow speed, it’s still difficult to catch these survivors, so you’ll need high skills to kill them.

Perks:

The first perk should be Barbeque & Chili, which you can get from the Canibal.

The second perk should be Infectious Fright, which you can get from the Plague.

The third perk should be Shadow Born , which you can get from the Wraith. You can also get Monitor & Abuse instead from the Doctor.

, which you can get from the Wraith. The final perk should be Deer Stalker, which you can get from any killer’s Blood Web.

Meta Nurse Build

This build focuses on keeping your blink range high and taking down Survivors who spam the flashlight. This build will highlight any generators that have reached 70% repair and increase your field of view. The generators not being actively repaired will also regress to being damaged. You can get by any survivors who feel like flashing their lights at you, trying to ‘body block’ a Survivor or circle you by using your blink range and decreased time.

This build is great just to keep those annoying Survivors in check.

Perks:

The first perk should be Hex: Undying from Blight , which you can get from the Blight.

, which you can get from the Blight. The second perk should be Hex: Ruin , which you can get from the Hag.

, which you can get from the Hag. The third perk should be Tinkerer , which you can get from the Hillbilly.

, which you can get from the Hillbilly. The final perk should be Shadowborn, which you can get from the Wraith.

Ninja Nurse Build

This build is for those who want to catch their Survivors before they know what hit them. With faster vaulting, pallet destruction, and window blocking, you can do more in less time. You can move faster after performing a blink attack. You will also be less fatigued, allowing you to go longer. You will also be able to see where others are after you hook a survivor, so you can get to them faster.

As a result, you will be on par with some other killers, even if you don’t need to have the Nurse’s downsides.

The only bad part of this build is it doesn’t do much for the Nurse’s abilities.

Perks:

The first perk should be Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal.

, which you can get from the Cannibal. The second perk should be Bamboozle , which you can get from the Clown.

, which you can get from the Clown. The third perk should be Spirit Fury , which you can get from the Spirit.

, which you can get from the Spirit. The final perk should be Enduring, which you can get from the Hillbilly.

Night-Shift Nurse Build

As a nurse, this build makes up for her weaknesses, so you won’t need to worry about how hard she is to handle. This build is more likely to suit you if you are good at dealing with killers since it relies on your skills.

When you start the match, the three furthest generators will be blocked. Each time you kill a survivor, the others will scream, so you can blink quickly to any nearby. When you hook a survivor, they will bleed out faster than usual, making it a death sentence. If you hook any, the other survivors will be revealed, making it difficult for them to save each other.

Perks: