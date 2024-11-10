Best Taurie Cain perk builds in Dead By Daylight

Taurie Cain comes with three unique and teachable perks in Dead By Daylight—Invocation: Treacherous Crows, Shoulder The Burden, and Clean Break. Although the perks don’t work particularly well together, each perk shines when placed in a properly curated build.

Best Taurie Cain perk builds

Taurie Cain’s perks are curiously altruistic for a Survivor who is an Entity-worshipping attempted murderer. She has an anti-tunnelling perk to sacrifice one of her hook stages for a fellow Survivor, an aura-reading one to aid all teammates, and a self-healing perk so the team can focus on other objectives. We have three recommended perk builds for Taurie Cain in Dead By Daylight to make the most out of each one.

Best Invocation: Treacherous Crows build

Wire Tap is invaluable as a solo queue Survivor.

Perk Description Invocation: Treacherous Crows All Survivors see the Killer’s aura for 1/1.5/2 seconds every time they scare a crow while another Survivor is in their terror radius. Alert Any time the Killer kicks a generator or breaks a door or pallet, you see their aura for 3/4/5 seconds. Wiretap After repairing 40% of a generator, you can press the ability button and activate a wiretap. This shows the Killer’s aura within 14 meters of the generator for 100/110/120 seconds. Dark Sense (Optional) When a generator is completed, the Killer’s aura is shown to you for 5/7/10 seconds if they are within 24 meters of your location. Kindred (Optional) When you are hooked, and the Killer is within 8/12/16 meters of the hook, the Killer’s aura is shown to all Survivors.

When other Survivors are hooked, only you see the aura of the Killer within that area.

Invocation: Treacherous Crows gives all Survivors a little aura-reading intel when the Killer scares a crow while near another Survivor. Every Survivor can see the Killer’s aura as long as they are not afflicted with the Blindness status effect. Although you only get to see the aura for a few seconds, it is very useful to know where they are on the map and where they are headed. Combine that knowledge with other aura perks, like Wire Tap, and the whole team will have regular information on the whereabouts of the Killer.

The Treacherous Crows perk usually activates while the Killer is chasing another Survivor. Adding Alert to the mix can extend your intel further when the Killer breaks a pallet during that chase. If your team is on comms, this info can be invaluable. There are two choices for the fourth perk – Dark Sense or Kindred. Dark Sense works only when the Killer is nearby as the generator is repaired, but it is helpful nonetheless. Kindred is a great perk for solo queue Survivors in particular, as it tells the team when the Killer is camping the hook and the position of all other Survivors.

Best Shoulder The Burden build

Sometimes it pays to be altruistic.

Perk Description Shoulder The Burden This perk can be used only once per trial.

While standing before a hooked Survivor, press the active ability button to unhook. They will receive one of your hook states.

You will be Exposed for 30/25/20 seconds. Boon: Shadow Step Blessing a totem suppresses scratch marks and hides auras within a 24-meter radius. We’re Gonna Live Forever When healing a dying Survivor your healing speed is increased by 100% and then grants them endurance for 6/8/10 seconds.

Made For This When you are injured, and you heal another Survivor, you are granted the Endurance effect for 6/8/10 seconds and 1/2/3% Haste.

Any hit during this time will cause Deep Wound.

Shoulder The Burden is an anti-tunnelling perk to aid one other Survivor. When the Killer has a Survivor in their sights and that Survivor is headed for an early death, Shoulder The Burden can save the day. By trading hooks with your teammates, you can prevent them from being sacrificed too early. Combine this with other perks to aid quick healing and easy escape, and you will have more of a chance to stick to objectives.

Boon: Shadow Step is an underrated perk that helps the whole team evade the Killer by hiding their scratch marks and aura. This helps immensely when looping the Killer around a jungle gym or at the Killer Shack. The combination of We’re Gonna Live Forever and Made For This can get you and your teammate out of a sticky situation, even when all hope seems lost. If they can’t tunnel the Survivor out of the game, they may resort to slugging, but with speedy heals and a boost of Endurance, this perk build can come in handy right when needed most.

Best Clean Break build

Buff other teammates' repair speeds with Prove Thyself.

Perk Description Clean Break This perk activates after you heal a Survivor.

While being healed by another Survivor, press the active ability button to apply the Broken effect to your Survivor. After 80/70/60 seconds, you will be fully healed. Resilience While injured, your interaction speed is increased by 3/6/9%. This includes sabotaging hooks, unhooking Survivors, healing, blessing or cleansing totems, vaulting, repairing generators and unlocking chests. Prove Thyself Increase the repair speed of Survivors around you by 6/8/10%. This is stackable with other repair speed buff perks up to 18/24/30%. Iron Will (Optional) Silences grunts of pain and pools of blood by 100%. Boon: Circle of Healing (Optional) Auras of injured Survivors appear within 24 meters of the blessed totem. Healing of other Survivors in increased by 50/75/100%.

Clean Break is a bit of an odd perk. It requires you to first heal another Survivor, and then as they try to heal you, you activate the perk and walk off Broken until you become fully healed automatically after a minute. It feels a bit like an upgraded Plot Twist. At least with Clean Break, you can focus on repairing generators as you wait for the minute to be up. This is why we have paired it with Resilience to buff any action speeds while you are injured – you may as well make the most of your Broken state.

Prove Thyself gives another boost to generator repair, whether you are Broken or not, but only when you are working with another Survivor. If you work with another Survivor on a generator while injured, you will be amazed at how fast you can get it done with the Resilience/Prove Thyself combo. Your fourth perk can be either Iron Will to suppress your noise while you are injured, or Boon: Circle of Healing to help you find an injured Survivor to heal and activate your Clean Break perk.

