All Taurie Cain perks in Dead By Daylight

Taurie Cain is a young Scottish Survivor in Dead By Daylight, with three perks based on altruism and team preservation. Her upbringing within The Disciples of The Black Talon taught her self-sacrifice and not to fear the darkness, skills reflected in her teachable perks.

Recommended Videos

All Taurie Cain perks in DBD

Taurie Cain enters the Fog with three team-based perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joining The Houndmaster in Dead By Daylight’s Doomed Course chapter is a fascinating Scottish Survivor, Taurie Cain. Taurie’s background in the dark arts and involvement in an Entity-worshipping cult gives her insight into how some things work in the Fog. Her three unique teachable perks include one altruistic perk and a couple of team-based perks to help other Survivors.

Invocation: Treacherous Crows This is the second invocation perk to be added to Dead By Daylight to join Sable’s Invocation: Weaving Spiders. You can perform both invocations one after the other but not simultaneously. With Treacherous Crows, you spend 60 seconds performing the invocation in the Basement, during which other Survivors can see your aura and join you. Once the spell is complete, you become broken for the rest of the game. Any time the Killer scares a crow while another Survivor is in the terror radius, the aura of the Killer is revealed for 1/1.5/2 seconds.

Clean Break After healing another Survivor while being healed by another, you press the ability button and become Broken (unable to heal) for 80/70/60 seconds. After that time has passed, you become fully healed. You can’t use this perk if you are already fully Broken.

Shoulder The Burden You can use this perk once per trial. If you are not on death hook, you can press the ability button before a hooked Survivor to unhook them. Once unhooked, they lose one health state and you gain one, effectively trading hook states. You also scream and are Exposed for 30/25/20 seconds.



Taurie’s perks are currently live in the player test build, so some details may change when the chapter officially goes live on all platforms. If any changes occur, we will let you know!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy