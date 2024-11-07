All Houndmaster perks in Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight introduced The Houndmaster, an original character with a killer backstory. This intimidating Killer comes with a faithful dog by her side. With special abilities and perks to master, you will no doubt want to delve into what to expect from this latest Dead By Daylight Killer.

All Houndmaster perks and powers in Dead By Daylight

The Houndmaster comes with a faithful corso hound named Snug. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scent Of Blood is the main power of Dead By Daylight’s The Houndmaster. With it, she and her corso hound, Snug, work as one to track down and attack the Survivors. Within this main power are two special abilities with a special effect.

Special Ability: Chase Houndmaster commands Snug to chase Survivors at high speed and can redirect his sprint just once. Once he is close to the Survivor, Snug bites down, holding them in place. The Survivor is then Hindered (unable to move quickly) and pulled slowly towards The Houndmaster.

Special Ability: Search The Search ability has similar mechanics as The Knight’s Guards. The Houndmaster sends the dog out to a location to sniff about for a Survivor using Houndsense. Any Survivor in Snug’s path is revealed by Killer Instinct. While in the Houndsense path, The Houndmaster gains movement speed, helping her catch any Survivors nearby.

Special Effect: Houndsense When they are affected by Houndsense, Survivors with full health receive the Deep Wound effect when injured. Injured Survivors affected by Houndsense become louder and create larger pools of blood when downed.



The Houndmaster’s mori is one of the best yet in Dead By Daylight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Every Dead By Daylight Killer and Survivor come with their own teachable perks, and The Houndmaster is no different. Her perks are based on her seafaring background and adventures on the ocean.

All-Shaking Thunder Lunge attack distance is increased by 75 percent for 8/12/16 seconds with a five-second cooldown.

Scourge Hook: Jagged Compass Four random hooks start as Scourge Hooks from the start of the trial and show up with white auras. If a Survivor is unhooked from a non-Scourge Hook, it will transform into a Scourge Hook. When hooked on a Scourge Hook, the Killer will see the aura of the generator with the most progress revealed with a yellow aura for 6/8/10 seconds.

No Quarter As a Survivor reaches 75 percent of their self-heal (either with a med kit or with Self Care), they must complete endless skill checks. If they miss one, they become Broken and unable to heal for 20/25/30 seconds.



The timings of percentages laid out for the perks and powers may change after the PTB, but if this is the case we will keep you updated!

