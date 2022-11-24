Tahros Kovács is the latest Killer to show up in the Fog in Dead by Daylight, hailing from Medieval Europe and a life of causing ruin and devastation. This mercenary wasn’t alone though, relying on three friends from his original mercenary outfit.

However, after slaughtering that mercenary group to save his friends, it seems the four of them are tied together for eternity.

The Knight’s Power, Guard Summon, allows him to summon and give orders to his three friends that are tied to his soul in The Fog. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to use The Knight’s Guard Summon Power in Dead by Daylight.

What is The Knight’s Guard Summon Power?

The Guard’s Power is called Guardia Compagnia. It allows him to summon Guards to patrol areas looking for Survivors or to complete simple tasks.

Pressing the Power button, which is ‘LT’ on the controller or Left Control on a keyboard, will activate a Guard Summon ability. This will allow the player to enter a rapid floating state, where they can trace a path.

After letting go of the button, one of The Knight’s three Guards will spawn where you finished the path. Then it will run back and forth in that path, patrolling anywhere from 12 to 24 seconds. If it spots a Survivor, it will begin a “Hunt” to chase them down. The Hunt will last until the Guard expires or the Survivor is able to grab the Standard that spawns when it begins.

You can also order a Guard to do specific tasks, like breaking Generators in progress, downed Pallets, and Breakable Walls.

The three guards have individual statistics, including:

The Carnifex: Breaks objects faster Patrol speed: 3.4 meters/second Patrol duration: 12 seconds Hunt speed: 4.1 meters/second Hunt duration: 24 seconds

The Assassin: Moves faster during a Hunt and causes Deep Wound Patrol speed: 3.4 meters/second Patrol duration: 12 seconds Hunt speed: 4.4 meters/seconds Hunt duration: 12 seconds Attacks cause Deep Wound status effect

The Jailer: Moves faster during Patrol, has a larger detection range Patrol speed: 4.1 meters/second Patrol duration: 24 seconds Hunt speed: 4.1 meters/seconds Hunt duration: 12 seconds



The three guards will cycle in a fixed order, so you’re unable to choose which Jailer spawns. While this might be frustrating at first, it allows for this new mechanic without The Knight being too overpowered.

How to best use The Knight’s Guard Summon Power

If you’re not sure how to use the Guards, consider setting up patrols around the Generators or hooked Survivors that you’re worried about. While they won’t be around for too long, you’ll get a notification if one of your Guards picks up their scent. This allows you to chase a Survivor while you have a sentry watching a specific location.

There are interesting plays where you can get a Guard to Hunt on one side, while you run in from the other, cornering the Survivor.

That’s all you need to know about how to use The Knight’s Guard Summon Power in Dead by Daylight‘s Forged in Fire update that recent hit servers.