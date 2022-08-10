Best Huntress Builds in Dead by Daylight (August 2022)

Each killer in Dead by Daylight has their own skillset and style of killing. Some killers set traps and lure their prey into them, while others prefer to kill up close and personal. The best way to find the killer that suits you is to play as each one and see which one suits you the best.

The Huntress, also known as Anna, is a Russian killer raised to be a great hunter by her mother. She uses hunting hatches, which wouldn’t be much different than other killers, but she can throw them.

That means she can injure survivors from a distance instead of needing to catch up to them, giving the Huntress a huge boost on many more open maps.

She applies pressure through better Map awareness and enhanced chasing abilities with her Perks Beast of Prey, Territorial Imperative, and Hex: Huntress Lullaby. You can become unstoppable by mixing and matching your own perks and add-ons based on your specific build, just as other Dead by Daylight killers did. When you use a build that emphasizes range and always tries to get up close and personal, you will waste it.

Below we’ve highlighted the best builds you can use as The Huntress.

Best Huntress Builds in Dead by Daylight

The best builds below require players to have unlocked perks from multiple killers’ blood webs, so if you’re new to the game, you won’t be able to make them.

Huntress Beginner Build

This beginner Huntress build is for those who aren’t sure what kind of Huntress they want yet and are still learning how good they are. While it’s geared toward beginners, it’s also for those who don’t want to be confined to one style.

This build has a bit of everything, so you won’t do as well in any playstyle as you would in a build focused on it. Instead of trying to have a bit of all build, use this build if you are still unsure of the kind of Huntress you want to be.

Perks:

The first perk is Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal Alternatively, you can use Bitter Murmur

, which you can get from the Cannibal The second perk is A Nurses Calling , which you can get from the Nurse

, which you can get from the Nurse The third perk is I’m All Ears , which you can get from Ghost Face

, which you can get from Ghost Face The final perk is Corrupt Intervention, which you can get from the Plague.

Add-Ons:

You need to use belts that hold more hatchets since this is essential to downing survivors, and gloves to speed up hatchet reloading because you might miss.

Exp gaining Huntress Build

There are a lot of builds further down that require perks and add-ons that you’ll have to gain experience for. This is why we have a build focused on experience. In Dead by Daylight, you get experience by killing survivors and keeping them away from generators. Using this build, you can kill a few survivors each round and continue to multiply your experience.

The purpose of this build is not to increase your ranking but to catch and kill survivors to increase your ranking.

You won’t be able to catch multiple survivors, so don’t expect many wins.

Perks:

The first perk is Corrupt Intervention , which you can get from the plague

, which you can get from the plague The second perk is Pop Goes the Weasel , which you can get from the Clown

, which you can get from the Clown The third perk is Whispers , which you can get from any killer’s blood web

, which you can get from any killer’s blood web The final perk is Barbeque & Chili, which you can get from the Cannibal.

Add-Ons:

As you down survivors, you’ll need belts that hold more hatchets, and your second add-on can be anything you like.

Scouting Huntress Build

A Huntress is only as good as their ability to hunt survivors. With this build, you’ll be able to find them and deliver the killing blow. In this build, you can see survivors working on generators, hooks, and healing because they will give out an aura only you can see. By following their aura, you’ll have a better chance of finding them unaware.

The only downside is if more than one survivor leaves a generator, you’ll need to choose one and stick with them since you won’t be able to see their aura for a long time.

Perks:

The first perk is Discordance , which you can get from the Legion

, which you can get from the Legion The second perk is Bitter Murmur , which you can get from any killer’s bloodweb.

, which you can get from any killer’s bloodweb. The third perk is Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal

, which you can get from the Cannibal The final perk is A Nurse’s Calling, which you can get from the Nurse.

Add-Ons:

Using Flowing Concoction allows you to spot anyone you’ve hit with a hatchet, and Pungent Fiale allows you to find lockers faster for reloading purposes.

Huntress Generator Busting Build

This build makes the game much slower and is great if you already know you’re going to be with a survivor group that rushes generators. This build lets you see which generators are being worked on more often, so you can scare survivors away faster. It also gives you more power to lower progress on generators and even damage them permanently, so it’s slower to fix the generator. Although this sounds great, survivors can still eventually fix the generator, so you’ll need to focus on catching them.

Despite this, the build does not help you with anything else, so if you want your perks to help you kill, move on.

Perks:

The first perk is Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal.

, which you can get from the Cannibal. The second perk is Dying Light , which you can get from the Shape.

, which you can get from the Shape. The third perk is Surge , which you can get from the Demogorgon.

, which you can get from the Demogorgon. The final perk is Pop Goes the Weasel, which you can get from the Clown.

Add-Ons:

If you find Survivors near your generators, you’ll really want to kill them with your hatches, so use a belt that gives you more hatchets. You can add anything else you like.

Ranged Huntress Build

This is arguably the best build on this list because it highlights the ranged aspect that the Huntress excels at. The Huntress has a limited amount of hatches to throw, and this build brings the number up. This also makes survivors slow after being hooked, which is part of the strategy.

You’ll need perks earned from other killers, but it is definitely worth it, and you’ll easily beat survivors with this build.

This build also makes the Huntress faster, which is a huge boost because she’s normally too slow to win many chases. You should aim for this build since it is overpowered.

Perks:

The first perk is Corrupt Intervention , which you can get from the plague

, which you can get from the plague The second perk is I’m All Ears , which you can get from the Shadow Face

, which you can get from the Shadow Face The third perk is Barbeque & Chili , which you can get from the Cannibal

, which you can get from the Cannibal The final perk is Blood Echo, which you can get from the Oni.

Add-Ons: