Best The Ghost Face builds in Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight’s The Ghost Face is a stealthy Killer with one of the best moris in the game. If you want to improve your Ghost Face gameplay with some decent builds, we are here to help. Here are some of the best Ghost Face perk builds in Dead By Daylight.

Recommended Videos

How to best play The Ghost Face in Dead By Daylight

Get a 4K every time with great builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ghost Face is a Killer who relies on stealth to stalk and capture his victims. His Night Shroud power allows him to remain undetectable unless Survivors look directly at him or until he uses his basic attack. When revealed, Survivors trigger the Killer Instinct, a pulsing red stain that reveals their position.

The Ghost Face is a relatively slow Killer in Dead By Daylight, so he needs as much help as possible to speed up his movement and to find Survivors easily. His three unique teachable perks can certainly help with this, granting him temporary haste, aura reading, and blocking generators for a short time.

His ability allows you to crouch and remain undetectable to stalk and expose Survivors from a distance. The flapping noise from Ghost Face’s robes is the only thing that gives away your position during Night Shroud. To help combat this, use add-ons that speed up movement while crouching and stalking to help you reach the Survivors faster once they are exposed. It’s also a good idea to get used to using his lean and stalk ability to help you sneak attack on unsuspecting Survivors as they repair generators and heal each other.

If you want to vastly improve your Ghost Face gameplay, choose perks to improve his weaker areas, like his movement speed, and to help him track down Survivors. Using aura-reading perks will be highly beneficial, especially if you have issues finding and tracking Survivors. As Ghost Face’s movement speed is low compared to other Killers, you might want to try some speed-boosting perks, or progression-slowing perks to make sure they don’t get generator or healing done too quickly.

Best early Ghost Face build in Dead By Daylight

Stalk them til they are exposed! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ghost Face’s teachable perks are not hugely powerful but aren’t entirely useless either. They are designed to help him find Survivors during a chase, slow down generator progression, and move a little quicker after hooking a victim. Thrilling Tremors can be a great help in finding Survivors working on generators, as all but their generator is blocked when Ghost Face picks up their teammate. Look around when you pick up a Survivor, and as soon as they are hooked, head straight over to the only generator that hasn’t been blocked by Thrilling Tremors.

Perk Description Furtive Chase After hooking the Obsession, you become undetectable and gain five percent haste for up to 18 seconds. I’m All Ears After the Survivor performs a rushed vault, their aura is revealed to you for six seconds. Thrilling Tremors When picking up a downed Survivor, all generators not being worked on are blocked for 16 seconds and their auras show in white.

Best aura-reading Ghost Face build in Dead By Daylight

It is easier to look for survivors when you use aura reading perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This double-whammy perk build allows you to see the Survivor auras when they heal, and when they are interrupted, their healing progresses to regress quickly. By combining Franklin’s and Weave Attunement, you can see Survivor auras around any dropped item, whether you cause them to drop it or whether they drop it after it is used up. If they decide to pick up the item, they will be oblivious and not hear your terror radius for up to 30 seconds. Plenty of time for a sneak attack.

Perk Description Franklin’s Demise (Thee Cannibal) Survivors drop their held items when hit by a basic attack. The item then depletes in use until it loses all its charges. Weave Attunement (The Lich) When a Survivor item is depleted, the item drops automatically. The auras of dropped Survivor items and any auras of nearby Survivors are revealed to you. If a Survivor picks the item up, they become oblivious. Nurse’s Calling (The Nurse) Grants the ability to see auras of any Survivors healing nearby. Sloppy Butcher (General) Survivors suffer from haemorrhage and mangled statuses. When healing is interrupted, the progress regresses very quickly.

Best mid-game Ghost Face build in Dead By Daylight

The survivors won’t know what hit them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build will help Ghost Face keep moving during a chase so he can secure the kill quickly. Enduring and Spirit Fury is a great combo for Killers who lack speed during a chase, while adding Surge and Pain Resonance will slow generator progression without having to physically pressure generators and damage them manually. If you learn to stalk and expose Survivors while they are working on generators, you can easily kill their progress by downing and hooking them nearby.

Perk Description Enduring (The Hillbilly) Reduces the effect of pallet stuns. Spirit Fury (The Spirit) Break a pallet to activate. The next pallet to stun you will break automatically. Jolt/Surge (The Demogorgon) Nearby generators will explode and lose progress when you down a Survivor. Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance (The Artist) When hooking a Survivor on a Scourge Hook, the generator with the most progression will explode and lose progression, causing Survivors to scream and reveal their position.

Best speedy Ghost Face build in Dead By Daylight

Chase them down easily with speed-boosting perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It should come as no surprise that perks from a different stealth Killer, The Shape, are also great help with Ghost Face. Stealth Killers are slow compared to others like The Dredge or The Mastermind, so they need all the help they can get to speed up their movement. By combining four haste-boosting perks, you get more opportunities to chase down Survivors, especially if you think strategically. Include the Ghost Face Drop-Leg Knife Sheath very rare add-on to give you an extra 10 percent haste after marking a Survivor, and you will be a super speedy Ghost Face.

Perk Description Batteries Included (The Good Guy) You get five percent haste for five seconds when in the vicinity of a competed generator. Play With Your Food (The Shape) Every time you break a chase with the obsession, you gain a token. For every token (up to three), you gain five percent haste. You lose a token when injuring a Survivor. Save The Best For Last (The Shape) Every time you hit a Survivor with a basic attack you gain a token (up to eight). Every token reduces your basic attack cooldown by four percent. You will lose two tokens when you hit your obsession, and your token number will freeze when the obsession is sacrificed. Rapid Brutality (The Xenomorph) You no longer gain bloodust, but instead, you gain five percent haste for 10 seconds every time you hit a Survivor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy