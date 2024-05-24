When is Vecna coming to Dead by Daylight?

The iconic Dungeons & Dragons antagonist Vecna, AKA The Lich, is coming to Dead by Daylight. If you’re a dedicated player, you’re probably excited to get your first taste of the tabletop RPG world in the Entity’s realm.

Vecna isn’t quite here yet, though. He’s coming to Dead by Daylight in the CHAPTER 32: Dungeons & Dragons DLC.

Dead by Daylight: Vecna’s release date

The scheduled release date for the Dungeons & Dragons DLC and Vecna’s arrival in Dead by Daylight is June 3. You can buy Vecna that day along with the survivor duo Aestri Yazar and Baermar Uraz, AKA The Troupe. The update that brings the new survivors and new killer also brings a new map, The Forgotten Ruins.

All of these new additions add a fantasy element to Dead by Daylight that blends surprisingly well with its grim, horrific atmosphere. Dungeons & Dragons delves into terror quite regularly in its own realm with man-eating monsters and death-riddled locales like The Underdark. In my opinion, Behaviour Interactive needs to consider a continuation of this partnership with Wizards of the Coast to get Strahd von Zarovich as a future killer in Dead by Daylight.

The whole CHAPTER 32: Dungeons & Dragons DLC costs $6.99 USD or 1,000 Auric Cells. You should definitely consider adding Vecna to your killer roster. Players wreaked havoc with The Lich’s Vile Darkness special ability during the public beta test earlier in May. His access to spells that allow him to fly over environmental hazards and disable survivor’s magic items is menacing.

Survivors aren’t without defenses against The Lich’s tricks, however. The two new Vecna-themed items can grant you invisibility after rushing out of a locker or teleport you from one locker to another a short distance away.

