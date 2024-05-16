Who voices Vecna in Dead by Daylight?

Constantly on the hunt for new threats to chase survivors, Behaviour Interactive has added Dungeons and Dragons villain Vecna to Dead by Daylight—and his voice may sound familiar.

Given the developer went out of its way to bring one of DnD history’s most powerful wizards to the game, you can bet it found the perfect voice actor to bring him to life. Or undeath, I guess.

Who is Vecna’s voice actor in Dead by Daylight?

Vecna’s voice may sound familiar… Image via Behaviour Interactive

Vecna is voiced by Matt Mercer. The veteran voice actor is well known in DnD circles as the leader and Dungeon Master of the Critical Role crew. Critical Role, along with television shows like Stranger Things, can lay claim to being part of why DnD has enjoyed such a huge spike in popularity over recent years.

Mercer has done lots of other voice acting as well, appearing in Overwatch, Titanfall 2, the Final Fantasy and Fire Emblem series, as well as Batman games, the Injustice series, Monster Hunter: World, Warcraft, and many other major titles. He has also used his talents to bring characters to life in animes such as Sword Art Online, Kill la Kill, and One Piece.

However, the real reason that this is such good casting is that Vecna has had a major impact on the Critical Role community, being a very important part of some of their adventures. Hopefully, they don’t add Arkhan to the game, or things might get a little awkward.

