All Dead by Daylight Dungeons and Dragons crossover content: New Killer, Survivors, map, and more

The first Chapter in Dead by Daylight during year nine is a collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons. If you’re ready to put your life on a D20 roll, here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming update.

Recommended Videos

Everything coming to Dead by Daylight in the Dungeons and Dragons crossover

During Dead by Daylight‘s eighth anniversary livestream, the developer revealed what’s coming in the crossover with Dungeons and Dragons, including a new Killer, Survivor, map, and new gameplay mechanics themed around the iconic fantasy game.

New Killer

Are you ready to face The Whispered One? Image via Behaviour Interactive

One of the biggest D&D additions to Dead by Daylight in this crossover is the new Killer, Vecna, The Lich. Vecna has what the developer described as a “level of inevitability,” which became a part of his kit.

Vecna has four spells with individual cooldowns. There’s a flying spell for chasing down Survivors. A projectile spell that launches five skeleton projectiles to deal damage. A spell that casts a sphere invisible to Survivors and reveals anyone who comes in contact with it. Finally, the magic hand spell that interacts with the pellets (lifts them up or down) prevents Survivors from doing the same.

New Survivor

When desperate, just play a song. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Behaviour Interactive

Alongside the new Killer, there’s also a new Survivor—a Bard. Through cosmetic customization, you can choose between Aestri, a female elf, or Baermar, a male human. These brave bards also come with new perks that can create magical illusions and sense whenever an objective is nearby.

New map

Stuck in the middle of nowhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Behaviour Interactive

Unsurprisingly, the new map coming in this Chapter is a dungeon. Forgotten Ruins has an isolated tower with a substantial underground dungeon where you can find multiple easter eggs related to the D&D universe. The map features a new traversal gameplay mechanic—magical doors. You can use them to teleport to another area of the map.

Magic items

No one forgot the dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Behaviour Interactive

Whenever you face Vecna, you’re going to have seven chests scattered across the map. Opening such a chest initiates a D20 dice roll and, depending on the result, grants different items. Rolling 2-4 grants you a basic item, while rolling 5-19 grants a new magic item.

Every player has two equipment slots (separate from normal item slots): boots and bracelets. Each of these items is linked to a random Vecna’s spell, and whenever Vecna casts a corresponding spell, you get a passive bonus to help outplay the Killer.

If you manage to roll a Critical Miss (one), you get nothing from the chest. However, if you roll a Critical Success (20), you can get one of the two powerful items: an Eye of Vecna or the Hand of Vecna. Both act as traditional items you have to pick up and use.

The Eye of Vecna allows you to fast exit the locker without being seen or heard for 15 seconds and get a haste boost. The Hand of Vecna allows you to fast enter the locker and teleport further down to the next one.

You can only use these items when at full health, and at the end of the effect, you get revealed by the Killer instinct, making them very situational.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more