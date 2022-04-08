How to get capital ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The price of these ships is out of this world, so start saving your studs.

Among the many collectibles available for players to collect in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are five massive capital ships. These ships are enormous and contain much for players to explore once unlocked.

To unlock the capital ships, players will need to fulfill various requirements before being able to purchase them. Unlocking capital ships requires players to complete certain aspects of the game such as specific episodes and side quests.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The prerequisites necessary for unlocking all of these ships are generally fairly easy, but the studs needed to purchase them afterward are quite hefty. Players hoping to get a capital ship will need to accumulate millions of studs. The price of each capital ship ranges from 2 to 5 million studs.

Luckily, players can complete the requirements to unlock capital ships and unlock the option to buy them without having the required studs. This means that players can feel free to go through the steps of unlocking the ships and purchase them later on when they have accumulated the required studs.

Image via Lego

Death Star

Perhaps the most iconic space station in all of Star Wars is the massive laser known as the Death Star. To obtain the Death Star, players need to complete a few tasks.

Play through all the levels of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. Visit the Federal District on Coruscant. Travel to the Great Temple on Yavin 4. Find the Rebel Engineer and obtain the “Operation Stardust” quest from them. Complete the quest. Purchase the Death Star for 5 million studs from the ship menu.

Image via Lego

Death Star II

The partially completed successor to the Death Star is another capital ship that can be obtained in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga through a few steps.

Complete all levels in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Travel to the Ewok Village on Endor. Approach the Ewok Engineer and obtain the “Doom Ball III” side quest. Complete the quest. Purchase the Death Star II from the ship menu for 2 million studs.

Image via Lego

Executor

This ship is the personal flagship of Darth Vader. The process to obtain this ship has no quests but instead requires players to take over the ship themselves before it is available to be purchased.

Travel to either Tatooine or Bespin space. Participate in space battles around the area until the Executor spawns. Battle and break through the Executor’s defenses. Board the ship and fight enemies off until the ship is yours. Purchase the Executor for 5 million studs from the ship menu.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Trade Federation Battleship

This battleship is mainly iconic from the time of the Clone Wars and as such can be found where it appeared in the films around Geonosis and Naboo.

Visit space by either Geonosis or Naboo. Participate in space battles until the Trade Federation Battleship appears. Destroy all of the ship’s defenses. Board the ship, take out enemies, and work your way through the interior of the ship until you have cleared it out. Open the ship menu and purchase the Trade Federation Battleship for 3 million studs.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Steadfast

Steadfast is a Star Destroyer of the First Order and Kylo Ren’s flagship.

Travel to Pasaana or Jakku space. Take part in space battles until Steadfast appears in the nearby area. Begin the process of taking over the ship by first knocking out its outer defenses. Board the ship and proceed through it taking down enemies and completing what you are instructed to do until the ship is yours. Purchase Steadfast from the ship menu for 3 million studs.

Image via Lego

After they have been unlocked and purchased, capital ships can then be summoned in any space region. Players can do this by opening the ship menu whilst in space and selecting the capital ship they want to summon. Only one capital ship can be summoned at a time.

Players can explore the interior of any of their unlocked capital ships for fun and to find collectibles onboard. Think of your capital ships like all of the planets in the game. Just like all of the worlds in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, capital ships hide many secrets for players to uncover.