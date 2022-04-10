How to complete all The Battle of the Jedi challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Completing the main story in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may not be enough of an achievement for some players. If you’re done with the story and still looking for objectives to complete, the game offers a series of level challenges to go through.

Scattered into different levels in the game, these objectives allow players to dive deeper into the game’s atmosphere. Here’s how you can quickly complete all the quests in The Battle of the Jedi level.

Forcing them Out

This challenge can only be completed in the Free Play mode since you’ll need to switch to an Astromech. Look inside the droid factory for a terminal that lets you become an Astromech, then look around the level to find the Battle Droids. Once you do, use the Force to beat them and the Geonosian Warrior.

Bug Zapper

Before you make your way to Count Dooku, you’ll find yourself at a crossroads after getting through the Geonosian Warriors inside the cave. Build the Electric Trap instead of the turret to complete this challenge.

The Dark Side

The Dark Side challenge is all about speed. You’ll need to get to the part with Count Dooku in under five minutes to complete the quest. This may take a few tries, but after getting the lay of the land, your overall time to complete this challenge should decrease with every attempt, so you should get to Count Dooku under the time limit in a couple of shots.