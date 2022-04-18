How to compete in 2022 Mario Kart North American Open tournament

Nintendo has announced the Mario Kart North American Open tournaments that will allow players to compete online over the course of three days to earn My Nintendo Gold Points.

The Mario Kart NA Open will run from April 29 to May 1 with matches lasting from 2pm to 8pm CT daily. To participate, players must own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch and have access to Online Play through Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop as well as at most major retailers, while Nintendo Switch Online can also be purchased online or in the form of digital codes at select retailers.

To access the tournaments, players will have to get on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and navigate to Online Play. From there, go to Tournaments and Search by Code to get into the matches. Each day of the Mario Kart NA Open will have a different code.

April 29: 2347-7093-0219

April 30: 3799-9451-1915

May 1: 3059-0632-6059

Players who place within the top eight will win My Nintendo Gold Points, which will be redeemable in the Nintendo eShop. Gold Points are typically earned on select purchases for the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. The Gold Points can also be earned by purchasing select Nintendo Switch software and can then be redeemed for eligible Nintendo Switch digital games, DLC, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships. Gold Points can’t be used for in-game items or other virtual currency and are usually only unlocked through money spent.