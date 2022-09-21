How to change your Blizzard BattleTag in Battle.net

Just be prepared for all the names you might want being taken.

Your Blizzard BattleTag is the nickname you’ve chosen or will choose, that identifies your account in Blizzard’s games, forums, and more.

Remember, you’ll only have one BattleTag, so it has to count.

Unfortunately, there are players out there who have made the error of making a BattleTag with a terrible name at the age of five. Those unlucky—or shortsighted maybe—players can take a breath of relief, as there is a solution.

Battle.net allows players to change their BattleTag, in case you’ve massacred a name as a joke, or if you’ve moved past putting a bunch of x’s and numbers in your name.

How do I change my Blizzard BattleTag in Battle.net?

Blizzard will allow players to change their BattleTag for free for the first name change, which gives players enough of a chance to not screw it up again.

Players will have to make their way onto Blizzard’s name change service website and purchase their BattleTag name change. The name change costs $9 USD and will give players the opportunity to change their name as soon as the forms are completed.

After paying, players can head over to Blizzard’s account management website and change their details.

This can take up to 24 hours to process your purchase.

Make sure you read Blizzard’s policy, just in case your name doesn’t meet criteria.