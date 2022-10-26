Here’s what CD Projekt Red needs to change in The Witcher Remake

The game that kicked off one of the best RPG series in the last few decades, The Witcher, is getting a remake. The game, which was first released in 2008, still receives positive reviews on Steam to this day. But in the last 14 years, the game has become outdated, with more people likely playing the third Witcher over the first.

It seems that CD Projekt Red is seeking to improve the experience of the first game so that players can enjoy it and the sequel that led up to the third game. There are a few ways that CD Projekt Red can improve this classic game by bringing in modern features and current-gen upgrades.

Here are a few ideas of how CD Projekt might improve the first game with this remake.

Console and controller support

The first Witcher game was released as a PC exclusive in 2007, which means that console players have yet to see it grace their platforms. This also means that there was no reason to implement controller support, which is a major fault for players who played The Witcher 3 on controller before going back to the original.

This would also introduce the origins of The Witcher story to a whole new generation of gamers who would likely seek out the sequels eagerly. This should be one of the major changes from the original since it would only provide more profit and players for the game.

Make it look pretty

While The Witcher 3 is home to beautiful landscapes that stand up pretty well, the original game’s monsters, scenery, and characters appear outdated. With the game coming out 14 years ago, it follows that CD Projekt not only has more resources but the developer also has the most up-to-date tools to help recreate this world.

With it being a remake and not a remaster, that means the game is being re-made from the ground up. That will largely include updated graphics and creatures that live up to the series that is known for grotesque and spooky monsters.

The combat should be fun

If you look at the reviews for The Witcher, you’ll see that many of the fans are praising the game, if you ignore the combat system. With the first Witcher being CD Projekt Red’s first foray into this kind of game, it makes sense that some of the systems might not be as polished as the player would like them to be. This goes for the combat, which is sometimes described as “clunky.”

In the sequels, CD Projekt Red proved that it had what it takes to create a fun and interesting combat system that was still very much grounded in the Witcher lore. If the devs can bring some similar systems or a new combat system to The Witcher Remake, that might be enough to bring in players who had otherwise been turned away.