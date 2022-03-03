Here’s all the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards nominees

This years BAFTA Games Awards is right around the corner, ready to celebrate the last year's games.

Seventy-five years ago, the first BAFTA awards ceremony was held in England to recognize the most impressive digital media produced in the previous year. While the BAFTA awards have been going since 1947, the Game Awards only had its first ceremony in 2003. Since then, renowned titles like Batman: Arkham Asylum and Portal 2 have taken Best Game.

On March 3, BAFTA announced its nominations for the Game Awards ceremony, coming on April 7. As of writing, there have been 16 game nominations with the promise of Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role nominations coming in a few weeks. Like most award ceremonies, the games are split into multiple categories that recognize different aspects.

These games are voted on by members of the Academy, except for the EE Game of the Year award.

The first category is Animation, which will be recognizing:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Next up is Artistic Achievement, which recognizes significant styles like those in:

The Artful Escape

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Audio Achievement recognizes good soundtracks and outstanding examples of game audio such as:

The Artful Escape

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy

Returnal

The contenders for Best Game of the year are:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

The home of BAFTA has its category with British Game:

Alba: A wWildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights in Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

Next up is the Debut Game category, recognizing first-time creators:

The Artful Escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette

TOEM

The Evolving Game category is awarded to games that have become more special since their release., and tThe nominees are:

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Family games are those that can be enjoyed by anyone, no matter the age:

Alba: A Wwildlife Adventure

Chicory: A cColorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Games Beyond Entertainment recognizes games that do more than just entertain players, like:

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Game Design pays respect to exciting and innovative concepts, like in:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

The best Multiplayer title goes to the game that best brings players together:

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

The Music category recognizes games that emphasize the music in their games:

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

The best Narrative is the award that’s presented to games that tell the best story, like:

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

The awards for Best Original Property recognize games that come up with ideas in-house, such as:

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

The best Technical Achievement goes to games that can pull off the best innovations in their games:

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Lastly, the EE Game of the Year is voted for by the public, and the nominees are:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

According to the press release, It Takes Two leads the awards is first with eight nominations. In a close second with seven is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. In a tied third with six each areis Psychonauts 2 and Forza Horizon 5.

The ceremony will be held on April 7 and will be once again hosted by Elle Osili-Wood. Elle is ready to deliver a night of fun and video game appreciation as a previous host for brands like Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games.

While players eagerly wait for the results to come in, they should vote for EE Game of the Year and make their voices heard — at least in one award category.