Risk of Rain 2’s free update, The Devotion, is now available across all platforms and features necessary bugfixes, item changes, and a whole new map. And, even better, the bugfixes apply to both the base game and the Survivors of the Void expansion.

While bugfixes are nice, the best part of this free Risk of Rain update is the new content, including the Artifact of Delusion, which resets chests, and another artifact that replaces drones with interactive eggs.

Risk of Rain 2: The Devotion full patch notes May 2

The Dead Cells skin looks epic. Image via Gearbox.

New Content

Artifact of Delusion: Resets chests

Chests reset as soon as the teleporter event is finished.

This allows players to receive additional items if they interact with the chests that have been reset.

Chest resets also apply to chests purchased before the teleporter event. Whenever you buy a chest before the teleporter event, the chest will remember what was generated from it. After the teleporter event, you can interact with the previously purchased chests (which will be reset after using the Artifact) When you interact with these chests, a pop-up window will appear with three pickup options you can choose from. One will be correct; the other two will be fake options mimicked from your inventory. You must select the option initially generated from the chest, which is the correct option. Doing so means you’ll be given the exact item as a reward. Basically, you’ll get two of the same item from the chest. You will lose the selected item if you choose the wrong pickup option.



Artifact of Devotion: Spawns a companion

This Artifact replaces a drone with an egg that will spawn a Lemurian companion.

When you interact with an egg, a pop-up will appear, asking you to sacrifice an item to spawn your Lemurian companion.

The sacrificed item is then given and applied to the spawned Lemurian. If you have multiple Lemurians in your party, these items will be shared between them all.

Lemurian companions will trigger an evolution every time they survive a teleport event. This evolution gives them new attributes, strengthens them, and adds an additional stack of the item they started with.

Devoted Lemurians start with damage and health buffs equal to a normal elite and scale according to the difficulty timer like other monsters.

Every time a Lemurian evolves, they will gain another damage and defense buff stack to ensure their survival.

When your Lemurian companions die, they will drop a piece of the same item they were given in the beginning, and their item will no longer be available in the item pool.

New map: Verdant Falls

Verdant Falls is now an explorable region featuring a bountiful environment.

As the map is quite extensive, you can read about this map and the other six upcoming maps in the dev diary.

Dead Cells crossover event

A special Mercenary skin is now available.

Bugfixes

Forgive Me Please equipment no longer continuously triggers the on-kill effect.

The Artifact of Command no longer prevents Lunar Coins, the currency to purchase lunar items and activate altars, from spawning.

Chest, Firework, and Squid Turret exploits fixed.

The Demons and the Crabs challenge now unlocks normally.

So, if you like Dead Cells, exploring new maps and unique Artifacts, the Devotion update for Risk of Rain 2 has it all and is available on all platforms.

