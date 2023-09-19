Here are the Elder Scrolls Online patch v9.1.7 notes

We can now create a new character in peace.

Elder Scrolls Online patch v9.1.7 may not be as extensive as past patches. However, this patch focuses on crucial elements impacting your character, gameplay, and items and is mainly centered around ESO Necrom, the base game, and general combat and gameplay.

When does ESO patch v9.1.7 go live?

ESO’s patch v9.1.7 will roll out across servers and platforms at various dates and times. However, North American and European PC players received the patch on Sept. 18.

Xbox and PlayStation players in North America and Europe will receive the patch during maintenance on the following dates:

Xbox: Sept. 20, 5am CT / 6am EDT to 11am CT / 12pm EDT

5am CT / 6am EDT to 11am CT / 12pm EDT PlayStation: Sept. 20, 5 am CT / 6 am EDT to 11 am CT / 12 pm EDT

How big is the ESO patch v9.1.7?

The ESO patch v9.1.7 is relatively small—only around 135MB. You shouldn’t have too much trouble downloading this patch even if your internet isn’t too stable.

But if you’re like me and have been too busy exploring Starfield or Baldur’s Gate 3 to log in to ESO, you may not have downloaded the last patch or two. Thankfully, they’re not too extensive either, and downloading them shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

Full details on Elder Scrolls Online patch v9.1.7

The main focus of Elder Scrolls Online patch v9.1.7 was to fix higher impact issues, like automatically re-summoning Companions, status and bonus effects being accidentally removed from characters, adding more functionality to the “Leave Instance” option, and general bug fixes to stop game crashes, inconsistent Gold Coast Experience Scrolls stacking, and more.

Combat and abilities

They fixed an issue where the Mundus Stone effect could be removed from your character when they’re dead during the loading screen.

They’ve adjusted Inferno and Ice Staff Heavy Attacks so that they’re un-reflectable to prevent desyncing health. Unfortunately, they’re still working on a more permanent and long-term solution.

Itemization and item sets

You won’t be able to get the weapons for the Marksman’s Crest item set beside the Bows from all sources.

Sanity’s Edge Trial: Frost Bomb ensures tanks are less likely to be targeted in the Exarchanic Yaseyla fight.

They’ve fixed an issue where you couldn’t access an Antiquities Lead/Harvest Node near the Old Sailenmora Outpost.

Gold Coast Experience Scrolls will now stack with identical-appearing Gold Coast Experience Scrolls.

You can now utilize the “Leave Instance” function from the group menu when in combat.

They’ve re-enabled the function that allows you to automatically re-summon Companions if they’re dismissed by summoning an Assistant.

They’ve fixed a crash that sometimes occurred while changing zones or using a portal where you had Occlusion Culling enabled in the graphics settings.

They’ve fixed an issue where particular objects positioned close to animated fixtures would flicker if Occlusion Culling were enabled.

They’ve fixed an issue where the Zone Guide and Map Completion would get wonky if you completed Dark Brotherhood and Thieves Guild stories faster than what was expected in previous rank requirements.

They’ve fixed the UI error that sometimes occurs when creating a new character.

Hopefully, with this patch, you’ll have a much more seamless experience in ESO, especially if you’re a fan of the Dark Brotherhood and spend a lot of time on the Gold Coast.

