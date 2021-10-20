God of War is coming to PC in January 2022

God of War, 2018’s game of the year, is coming to PC early next year and is available for pre-purchase on several platforms now.

The popular RPG is finally hitting PC screens worldwide in January and the studio that made the game is giving PC players the full experience, including 4K support and unlocked frame rates. There will also be a wide range of graphical presets for players to fine-tune their experience and to allow players with lower-end PCs to run the game. Those who have beefy PC builds will be able to run the game at high resolutions and will experience striking visual quality.

The game will also have full integration with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling, which allows players to maintain a high level of performance without sacrificing high graphical settings. NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology will allow for a more responsive experience as well, letting players react more quickly to things happening in their games. In addition to the graphical and performance enhancements, there’s support for ultra-wide screens as well.

Players will be able to choose how they control their game. There will be full support for controllers and keyboard mapping. DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers will be supported, as well as a wide range of gamepads.

When players purchase God of War on PC, they’ll receive some digital content too, including the Death’s Vow armor sets for Kratos and Arteus, as well as several shield skins. The game can be pre-purchased now through Steam or the Epic Store for $49.99.