Goat Simulator 3 revealed during Summer Game Fest

The beloved Goat Simulator franchise is making its return later in the year with the release of the sequel Goat Simulator 3. Fans of the series who are worried they missed Goat Simulator 2 shouldn’t be; that game doesn’t exist.

The original game was released on April 1, 2014, which was fitting for a game that actively didn’t take itself seriously. On the Steam page for the game, it refers to itself as a “completely stupid game and, to be honest, you should probably spend your money on something else.”

The game itself put you in control of a destructive goat and challenged you to cause as much chaos as possible across various missions or game modes. The sequel promises to deliver much more of that.

In the sequel, you as the GOAT goat will travel across the giant island of San Angora causing more mayhem and destruction. A new feature coming to GS3 will be the introduction of four-player co-op, local and online. Your crew of goats can play the main story missions together, and can also compete in up to seven different mini-games. The player-controlled goats will also be able to experiment with new elements like fire, electricity, and alien goo.

The game doesn’t have a specific release date yet but is planned for some time during Fall 2022. It will release for Xbox, Playstation, and for PC via the Epic Games Store. Goat Simulator 3 is developed and published by Coffee Stain Studios, a subsidiary of the Embracer Group.