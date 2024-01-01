Ghostrunner is free on Epic Games Store right now—but you better move like a ninja

Ghostrunner is free on Epic Games Store right now, but you better act fast if you want to grab it.

The futuristic, first-person, hack n’ slash title from One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks is currently free to pick up for Epic Game Store members, allowing you to add the game to your library and keep it forever. The only catch is that it’s only free for a limited time, with this freebie disappearing on Jan. 1 at 4pm GMT / 10am CT / 8am PT / 11am ET (or Jan. 2 at 2am AEST).

To claim Ghostrunner for free, all you need is an Epic Games Store account. If you haven’t got one yet then you can sign up for free. To claim the game, follow this link to Epic Game Store’s free game page and click on the Ghostrunner banner (which should say “free” on it). This will take you to the Ghostrunner listing page. Press “Get” on the right hand side of the screen and follow prompts to log in and purchase the game. Even though it takes you to a checkout, the amount should be 0 so just follow the prompts to purchase.

If you don’t see “free” written on Ghostrunner, or the checkout shows a price, then you’ve missed the offer. Sorry!

You better grab it fast | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have missed out, don’t worry. Epic Games is offering another mysterious free game after Ghostrunner. These free titles are in addition to Epic Games’ usual weekly free game offering and make for the perfect New Year’s gift. Whether you’re interested in Ghostrunner or not, I advise claiming all the free games you can as you never know when you may fancy some post-apocalyptic violence.