GAMURS Group acquires Twinfinite

GAMURS Group, the owner and publisher of Dot Esports, has today announced the acquisition of Twinfinite, one of the leading brands in video game news, reviews, features and opinions since its formation in 2011.

The acquisition of Twinfinite, which has served over 100 million readers worldwide, expands the global reach of the GAMURS Group portfolio to over 50 million monthly unique users. GAMURS, which continues to redefine gaming and entertainment, will expand Twinfinite’s reach and output, leveraging the strategies that have proved successful across its gaming, entertainment and pop culture brands.

“The acquisition of Twinfinite deepens GAMURS’ involvement in the gaming community,” Riad Chikhani, chief executive officer and founder of GAMURS, said.

“As we continue to double down on gaming and esports publishing, the acquisition of Twinfinite continues our mission of making the GAMURS Group one of the fastest growing digital publishers in the world.”

“I’m excited for Twinfinite to finally have the backing it deserves to grow, and it only made sense that it be GAMURS,” Yamilia Avendano, the founder of Twinfinite, said.

Twinfinite was founded in 2011 by Yamilia Avendano with a mission to review, preview and cover video games across its website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. It has served more than 1.2 billion page views since its foundation. GAMURS Group is committed to growing the site’s content publishing capabilities while continuing its current operations.

