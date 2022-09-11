Full Assassin’s Creed road map | Infinity hub, new games, DLC, and more

Thanks to today’s Ubisoft Forward event, Assassin’s Creed fans have a lot to look forward to, and a more advanced map of the direction the series will take than they possibly ever have before. This is thanks to to Ubisoft announcing several new games, in addition to a television show, a new platform, and more exciting new released scheduled to come to the franchise.

With so much new content of various forms all flying around, it can be hard to keep track of it all, or when everything is going to be released. Luckily, even without specific release dates for the vast majority of the content announced at Ubisoft Forward, the publisher still provided a roadmap for fans to keep track of all the new titles and projects coming to the franchise.

Here’s every Assassin’s Creed project that’s coming up, in order of when the projects will most likely release.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter

Valhalla will receive its last DLC at the end of 2022, according to Ubisoft’s roadmap that they released during Ubisoft Forward. The DLC will conclude Eivor’s saga, and wrap up the remaining narrative threads in Valhalla.

Eivor's journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc "The Last Chapter", available in the coming months in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/ukU0ZPoGU9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

The Last Chapter is a free update for Valhalla players, and features an Eivor set to leave Ravensthorpe and the Raven Clan in favor of “distant shores.” Wherever the adventure takes you, it’s sure to be a fittingly epic conclusion for the viking Assassin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next standalone title to hit the series, and is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2023. The game will feature a familiar face that players will sneak around as, with Valhalla character Basim set to star in his own game.

Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.



Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.https://t.co/7qsSAyJDss#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/0FXKtQGzA9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Set decades before the events of Valhalla, Mirage will take place in Baghdad in the midst of the Islamic Golden Age, and players will follow Basim’s journey from young street thief to full-fledged Assassin. Ubisoft has stated that Mirage will be more of a throwback to the original games, featuring a dense city with narrative and gameplay revolving around stealth and assassinations, rather than the massive, open-ended RPGs that have dominated the franchise lately.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Past Mirage, there is no official way to tell which Assassin’s Creed project will come next, as all of the rest of the titles are listed as “one the horizon” in the Ubisoft roadmap, and not given any official release window. If we had to guess which project comes first after Mirage, however, it’s probably the new mobile game, Codename Jade.

Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/MykzIZdoHR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Set in ancient China, Jade is the only other Assassin’s Creed title shown at Ubisoft Forward that had a trailer more than a few seconds long, in-engine game footage, and a look at an Assassin character. Jade aims to bring a AAA Assassin’s Creed experience to mobile for the first time, with players able to create their own Assassin characters, according to a report by VGC. Judging by the footage shown at Ubisoft Forward, it’s clear this game is further along in development than several other projects, and seems like a decent bet to released in 2024 or 2025.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

Codename Red finally brings Assassin’s Creed to feudal Japan, and will be the next major “flagship” game in the franchise, similar to Valhalla or Odyssey. While it’s possible that Red could come in 2024, it seems more likely that the title will come in 2025, two years after the release of Mirage.

Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename RED.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/vr15LIvjej — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Given the two year gap between the last two major games, Valhalla and Odyssey, a similar gap and development period would make sense for Red. Whenever it does come out, players will get to live out their ninja dreams, as the Assassin world collides with the shinobis of Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Rather than a game, Infinity is a platform, or a “hub,” as Ubisoft calls it. This hub will be a place that connects future Assassin’s Creed games, and from which players will be able to access their Assassin’s Creed games.

Assassin's Creed Project Infinity is not a game, but an hub that ties all games together



Ubisoft is looking into bringing back standalone mulitplayer experiences as well #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/LovifEPInO — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 10, 2022

There’s no word on when Infinity will release, but it seems likely that Ubisoft will want to have the platform ready to go when their next major title is being released. That could mean it’s released alongside Red, or it could wait until the next major AC release after it, connecting the two games and showing off Infinity’s intended use.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe

Hexe looks like a big shift for Assassin’s Creed, given the horror aesthetic teased in the short trailer released for the game. The word “hexe” is a German word meaning “witch” or “hag,” and judging by all those runes and the heptagram surrounding the creepy, twiggy Assassin’s Creed symbol, that codename seems right on the money.

We work in the dark…



That's all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Little else has been revealed about Hexe, but Assassin’s Creed bigwig Marc-Alexis Cote called the game “a different experience in terms of game and game structure.” He also mentioned that the game is “a bit further out,” but will eventually release during Codename Red’s active content cycle. Hexe’s release should also be the latest that Infinity will become available.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus

Invictus is one of the projects we know the least about, and it wasn’t even mentioned by name in the Ubisoft Forward presentation. It is mentioned in multiple reports, however, and it will be Ubisoft’s attempt to reincorporate multiplayer gameplay back into Assassin’s Creed as a standalone title. More than any other title, Invictus seems heavily dependent on Infinity being functional, meaning players probably shouldn’t expect seeing the game before the AC hub is officially released.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix series and mobile game

In addition to all of the new video games announced in Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft also announced that they were making a mobile game in partnership with Netflix, which is an extension of their partnership that they previously revealed a couple years ago when Netflix and Ubisoft originally announced the live-action Assassin’s Creed television series.

Ubisoft Television and Netflix are currently working together on the live-action Assassin's Creed series and on an original mobile game! pic.twitter.com/sfg6n1J8YZ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

These projects are both in early development, leaving little indication of when they might release. The release of the series and the Netflix mobile game are most likely tied more to each other than any other Assassin’s Creed game release.