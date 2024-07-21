From a broken SNES to Cities Skylines 2’s premium edition, players discuss their worst gaming purchases

Over the years, players have been burned by all manner of bad purchases in gaming, and many have congregated in a recent Reddit thread to commiserate over several awful and unsatisfactory purchases.

Several players have flooded the post’s comments section since its creation, sharing stories and grievances. Of the many regrets, purchasing Cities Skylines 2’s premium edition was a recurring story due to the many flaws it had at launch and the several issues the game still has to this day.

Regrets, they had a few. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Cities Skylines 2 ‘premium edition’ was like a hundred bucks and it’s still broken,” said a user. “I’m so upset with the way CS2 turned out. Modded CS1 for me has the most amount of game hours out of any game by far. I know they’re trying to fix it by putting duct tape on a turd but at this point I don’t know if I’d go back to it,” said another.

Another fan shared their unfortunate story of purchasing an SNES back in 2001 only to discover it was a faulty copy, proving that gamers have been dealing with unfortunate purchases for a very long time now. “In 2001, I bought an SNES and 3 games from Gamestop for $84, which was basically my entire net worth as a 13-year-old at the time. It froze the first, second, and third times I tried to start it up,” they wrote.

Turtle Rock Studios’ Evolve is also repeatedly mentioned throughout the thread: The 2015 asymmetrical multiplayer game had a dedicated fanbase around the time it originally launched, but many were quickly disappointed by its greedy microtransactions and dwindling player base.

“I remember really enjoying the open betas, but its launch was a complete disaster. I couldn’t believe how much they were charging per monster, along with all the in-game cosmetics stores and crap, all in a full price retail game,” a user explained.

However, despite the significant number of games mentioned in the post, Diablo 4 was the overwhelming standout. “I’m sure plenty of people would’ve said Diablo 4 in here, but no meme; it was my worst purchase. I think I played a small handful of hours and just couldn’t enjoy it. It was so empty, and everyone else complaining about it also snatched my enjoyment out of it. I won’t be pre-ordering ever again,” one disappointed player wrote. “Diablo 4. Tore through the game and there was so little fun to it. So repetitive. Just boring really. Bought it at full price and convinced my husband to do the same since we loved D3,” said another.

Commiserations to all involved, and here’s hoping for brighter future purchases.

