Cities Skylines 2 key art without the logo
Image via Paradox Interactive
Category:
General

Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy

The DLC's removal broke many players' saves.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 01:32 pm

Colossal Order’s flagship title is currently going through strange times. After an overwhelmingly negative reception, Cities: Skylines 2‘s first DLC went free and had its store page deleted, which in turn broke people’s saves. Now, the devs announced they don’t know when the issue will be fixed, angering many fans.

Recommended Videos

It seems that Colossal Order didn’t simply refund buyers who owned the Beach Properties content pack, Cities 2‘s first paid DLC. Assets related to the DLC are completely missing from saves that contained them and were replaced by placeholder grey boxes which acted as abandoned buildings. After numerous complaints over the past few days, the developers issued a statement on the official Paradox Interactive forums: The issue will be fixed, but no one knows when.

Aerial view of a city in Cities Skylines 2
Cities 2 has been struggling since launch. Image via Paradox Interactive

The developers said there is currently no known timeframe within which the issue will be resolved, though they aim to implement formerly DLC-related mechanics as soon as the next patch. The release date of this patch is also to be announced, so CO has advised players to simply avoid loading saves containing DLC-related assets. All of this angered many fans, who replied to both the forum post and wrote in Reddit threads, sharing their disgruntlement.

“Well if that isn’t the absolute most useless piece of information posted to date,” one player said on Paradox’s forum. Others said they were refunded without being asked and have now lost access to content they had previously paid for. Over on Reddit, players agree with the notion. Colossal Order took away access to DLC-related content from players without notice, and despite it being refunded, it still bricked their meticulously crafted saves.

“It’s like anytime they try to do so something to move things forward they fuck it up,” wrote one user in an April 22 Reddit thread. The criticism of Colossal Order continues in the thread, with a player trying hard to reason how and why developers decided to take the DLC away from everyone without updating it first. Some even called out the logic behind the move: Since the DLC was already part of the game, how difficult was it to migrate it over to the base game?

This whole situation only adds to the long tally of Cities: Skylines 2 mishaps and issues that have plagued the game since its launch in October last year. The developers have time and again stepped out to promise everything will be fine and ironed out but, as things stand, the issues appear too many to surmount.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
A Hobbit holding up a fish they caught in Tales of the Shire.
Category: General
General
New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Read Article F1 2024’s physics update gives you ‘more control’ and makes cars ‘feel more alive’
Cover art for the standard edition of F1 2024.
Category: General
General
F1 2024’s physics update gives you ‘more control’ and makes cars ‘feel more alive’
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Torchlight: Infinite pay-to-win?
Torchlight Infinite boss
Category: General
General
Is Torchlight: Infinite pay-to-win?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
A Hobbit holding up a fish they caught in Tales of the Shire.
Category: General
General
New Lord of the Rings game is basically Animal Crossing meets The Hobbit
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 22, 2024
Read Article F1 2024’s physics update gives you ‘more control’ and makes cars ‘feel more alive’
Cover art for the standard edition of F1 2024.
Category: General
General
F1 2024’s physics update gives you ‘more control’ and makes cars ‘feel more alive’
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Torchlight: Infinite pay-to-win?
Torchlight Infinite boss
Category: General
General
Is Torchlight: Infinite pay-to-win?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 22, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.