Cities: Skylines 2 devs don’t know when game-breaking DLC bug will be fixed—and fans aren’t happy

Colossal Order’s flagship title is currently going through strange times. After an overwhelmingly negative reception, Cities: Skylines 2‘s first DLC went free and had its store page deleted, which in turn broke people’s saves. Now, the devs announced they don’t know when the issue will be fixed, angering many fans.

It seems that Colossal Order didn’t simply refund buyers who owned the Beach Properties content pack, Cities 2‘s first paid DLC. Assets related to the DLC are completely missing from saves that contained them and were replaced by placeholder grey boxes which acted as abandoned buildings. After numerous complaints over the past few days, the developers issued a statement on the official Paradox Interactive forums: The issue will be fixed, but no one knows when.

Cities 2 has been struggling since launch. Image via Paradox Interactive

The developers said there is currently no known timeframe within which the issue will be resolved, though they aim to implement formerly DLC-related mechanics as soon as the next patch. The release date of this patch is also to be announced, so CO has advised players to simply avoid loading saves containing DLC-related assets. All of this angered many fans, who replied to both the forum post and wrote in Reddit threads, sharing their disgruntlement.

“Well if that isn’t the absolute most useless piece of information posted to date,” one player said on Paradox’s forum. Others said they were refunded without being asked and have now lost access to content they had previously paid for. Over on Reddit, players agree with the notion. Colossal Order took away access to DLC-related content from players without notice, and despite it being refunded, it still bricked their meticulously crafted saves.

“It’s like anytime they try to do so something to move things forward they fuck it up,” wrote one user in an April 22 Reddit thread. The criticism of Colossal Order continues in the thread, with a player trying hard to reason how and why developers decided to take the DLC away from everyone without updating it first. Some even called out the logic behind the move: Since the DLC was already part of the game, how difficult was it to migrate it over to the base game?

This whole situation only adds to the long tally of Cities: Skylines 2 mishaps and issues that have plagued the game since its launch in October last year. The developers have time and again stepped out to promise everything will be fine and ironed out but, as things stand, the issues appear too many to surmount.

