Cities: Skylines 2 is deleting players’ buildings after devs remove DLC store listing

Cities: Skylines 2 cannot catch a break as now even its DLC is malfunctioning—for all the wrong reasons. To compensate disgruntled fans, the developer made its first DLC free and deleted its store page, causing players to have entire city blocks wiped out of existence.

Beach Properties, the first paid DLC pack for Cities: Skylines 2, was met with a 96 percent negative review rating on Steam. After a few weeks of trying to piece everything together, developer Colossal Order announced the DLC would be freely available to all players, with buyers to be refunded the full cost. While its intentions seem to have been good in an honest attempt to win back some trust, the DLC’s store page deletion has caused assets to malfunction, essentially deleting players’ buildings in a quick Thanos snap.

Affected buildings appear as solid grey blocks and act as abandoned houses. This adds to the ever-growing list of issues with Colossal Order’s flagship city-builder. For players who have built entire towns revolving around beachfront stuff and employed the DLC for that exact purpose, this may spell the end of their playthrough until a fix is issued. In an April 21 Reddit thread, players pointed out how CO expressed their wish to regain the community’s trust after fumbling the DLC: “Well, that sure didn’t end well,” one wrote.

Cities: Skylines 2 has been facing severe problems since it launched in October last year. It suffered poor performance at launch, saw delays to its console release and modding tools, and a lackluster DLC. All this and more netted the game a “Mixed” review rating on Steam, with a “Mostly Negative” recent rating. Its first DLC, Beach Properties, had a 96 percent negative review on Valve’s storefront, prompting its later removal and delisting.

CO has continuously issued statements on the game’s state and promised to fix things, though players have yet to see the results.

