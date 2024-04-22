An overview of a town in Cities Skylines 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Cities: Skylines 2 is deleting players’ buildings after devs remove DLC store listing

Beach Front buildings are turning into blocks of grey mush.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Published: Apr 22, 2024 08:25 am

Cities: Skylines 2 cannot catch a break as now even its DLC is malfunctioning—for all the wrong reasons. To compensate disgruntled fans, the developer made its first DLC free and deleted its store page, causing players to have entire city blocks wiped out of existence.

Beach Properties, the first paid DLC pack for Cities: Skylines 2, was met with a 96 percent negative review rating on Steam. After a few weeks of trying to piece everything together, developer Colossal Order announced the DLC would be freely available to all players, with buyers to be refunded the full cost. While its intentions seem to have been good in an honest attempt to win back some trust, the DLC’s store page deletion has caused assets to malfunction, essentially deleting players’ buildings in a quick Thanos snap.

Cities Skylines 2 rushes to delete “Worst Rated DLC on Steam”, proceeds to break base game.
byu/erbdylo ingaming

Affected buildings appear as solid grey blocks and act as abandoned houses. This adds to the ever-growing list of issues with Colossal Order’s flagship city-builder. For players who have built entire towns revolving around beachfront stuff and employed the DLC for that exact purpose, this may spell the end of their playthrough until a fix is issued. In an April 21 Reddit thread, players pointed out how CO expressed their wish to regain the community’s trust after fumbling the DLC: “Well, that sure didn’t end well,” one wrote.

Cities: Skylines 2 has been facing severe problems since it launched in October last year. It suffered poor performance at launch, saw delays to its console release and modding tools, and a lackluster DLC. All this and more netted the game a “Mixed” review rating on Steam, with a “Mostly Negative” recent rating. Its first DLC, Beach Properties, had a 96 percent negative review on Valve’s storefront, prompting its later removal and delisting.

CO has continuously issued statements on the game’s state and promised to fix things, though players have yet to see the results.

Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.