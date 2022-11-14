Every skin debuting with Smite patch 9.11

The team over at Smite continues to crank out quality skins at an alarmingly fast rate. Patch 9.11 brings 19 new skins, some of which hail from the world of Runescape.

If you’ve played Smite regularly at any point over the past few years, you’ve undoubtedly logged on to find someone like Aang, Eleven, or Optimus Prime beckoning you to the battleground. Smite’s only competition when it comes to cross-over event cosmetics is probably Fortnite.

Thus far, Smite includes skins from properties like Avatar: The Last Air Bender, Stranger Things, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. Now, the battleground of the Gods will play host to characters from the world of Runescape.

If you spent any time playing games on a computer in the early days of MMOs, you know Runescape. An epic online world of pixelated fantasy adventure, Runescape is still going strong as one of the most popular games in the genre, having two different versions Runescape, and Old School Runescape.

Skins from the world of Runescape include Gnome Child Vamana, Rune Armor Bellona, King Black Dragon Cerberus, Wise Old Man Merlin, and Blessed Dragonhide Neith. The remaining skins in patch 9.11 will come from the Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass, the Odyssey, or chests.

All of the skins seen below will go live on Tuesday, Nov. 15, besides three. Heatwave Pele, Winged Machina Nike, and Bit Fortune Ganesha will go live as part of the Bonus Update on Nov. 29. Below you’ll find the official splash art for each skin. You’ll find the source of each skin featured at the bottom of the splash art.

Gnome Child Vamana

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Rune Armor Bellona

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

King Black Dragon Cerberus

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Wise Old Man Merlin

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Blessed Dragonhide Neith

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Dragon Lord Lancelot

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Atlantis Leviathans Giglamesh

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Midnight Waters Yemoja

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Shining Dragon Yu Huang

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Tokyo Knight Ares

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Spectral Oni Cliodhna

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Mecha Empress Hera

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Rogue Cyborg Izanami

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Devilish Charm Baron Samedi

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Megoosa Medusa

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Neon Pulse Freya

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Heatwave Pele

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Winged Machina Nike

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Bit Fortune Ganesha