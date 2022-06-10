Every skin coming with Smite patch 9.6

Smite‘s patch 9.6 will debut a new god for the Arthurian Pantheon, Lancelot.

In addition to the debut of the noble knight, patch 9.6 will also introduce 16 new skins.

Hi-Rez arguably makes some of the best cosmetics in the games industry. Of the 16 new skins revealed, six will join the game as part of the ongoing Heavenly Light event. The rest will debut through various chests and bundles. You’ll be able to snag the grand majority of the skins shown below when 9.6 goes live on June 14.

Four of the skins shown during the update show will be reserved for the 9.6 bonus update, which will launch on June 28. One True God Athena, Bok Bok Horus, Combo Breaker Terra, and Hardwired Heimdallr will all be reserved for the bonus update.

Some of the more interesting skins debuting with patch 9.6 include Burger Time Xing Tian, Slash Kuzenbo (a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skin), and Bok Bok Horus, a skin that turns him into a corn-toting chicken. The most hilarious skin for those who enjoy watching Smite on Twitch from time to time, however, will likely be Mizkif Thanatos, a skin based on the popular streamer of the same name.

Below you’ll find all of the skins coming with patch 9.6, as well as the 9.6 Bonus update. Most of these skins will be available on June 14, while the bonus update skins will join the fray on June 28.

Pride of Avalon Lancelot

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Ascended Lancelot

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Lancelot Masteries

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Mizkif Thanatos

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Dark Angel Ah Muzen Cab

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Bone Shaker Cerberus

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Oblivion Temptress Da Ji

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Gazing Archon Medusa

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Code Slasher King Arthur

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Summer Eclipse Morgan Le Fay

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Burger Time Xiang Tian

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Slash Kuzenbo

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

One True God Athena (bonus update)

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Bok Bok Horus (bonus update)

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Combo Breaker Terra (bonus update)

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Hardwired Heimdallr (bonus update)