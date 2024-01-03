Enshrouded: Release date and everything we know about upcoming survival game

A new survival action RPG from Keen Games called Enshrouded is coming to Steam and PC, featuring an open world where you can build, gather, and defeat enemies with allies.

The next evolution of open-world action games with a survival twist is coming to PC in January. Featured on Steam, Enshrouded has captured the hearts of gamers who are excited to start exploring the realm of Embervale. From mountains to deserts, you can craft a wide range of materials for armor and weapons, along with your home base. Much like Valheim, Zelda, and even Minecraft, Enshrouded combines elements from these various games and melds them into one.

Will you try out this new game? Image via Keen Games

Steam had offered players multiple opportunities to begin exploring Enshrouded throughout 2023. And on Jan. 24, you can finally gain early access to the highly anticipated action survival RPG. The early access is different from the previous demos as it should offer you new tools while opening parts of the map that weren’t available before.

The official release date for Enshrouded is also Jan. 24. But realize that you are still playing a beta version and that aspects of the game may change through updates after launch.

What type of game is Enshrouded?

Craft a Glider for easy access. Image via Keen Games

Expanding on what RPG games can offer players, Enshrouded offers a variety of gameplay from gathering, crafting, and survival to action through spells and melee attacks and bosses that drop valuable materials and resources.

The Highlands

Design your home to your specifications. Image via Keen Games

Upon starting the game, there are two main areas, based on our gameplay experience through the demos. The first is the Highlands up in the mountains where you can gather materials and build a home base. Within your base, you can craft materials like armor and weapons, along with things you need for home.

Building in Enshrouded can be easy or complicated, through automatic structures or by using blocks to showcase details that separate your builds from other players.

The Shroud

Enshrouded monsters on the attack. image via Keen Games

After collecting materials and designing a functional or stylish home base, you will eventually need to fight off enemies in the Shroud. Beating bosses and enemies provides the resources you need for crafting. And you might even stumble upon some treasure.

One of the first items you will want to craft in Enshrouded is the glider, allowing you to drop from the Highland mountains down into the Shroud without taking any damage. This saves you valuable time and prevents the pace of the game from becoming stagnant.