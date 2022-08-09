Elden Ring’s latest update includes new invasion features, weapon balance, and more

A new Elden Ring patch was shipped out by developer FromSoftware today, known as update 1.06. Here, a handful of fixes were listed after short maintenance.

One of the update’s highlights includes the newly added option for players to send summoning signs to summoning pools in multiple areas. This will help increase the number of areas players can invade by summoning other players.

Some weapons also received certain buffs and nerfs. Greatswords, Curved Greatswords, and Great Hammers can now be more viable options thanks to the buff these weapons received, while the Bloodhound Step Ash of War, weapon skill Corpse Piler, and the Stars of Ruin sorcery were all nerfed.

Elden Ring was released in February for platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Even before its release, the new action RPG by FromSoftware was already anticipated to be one of the best games to ever exist. In terms of commercial success, Elden Ring sold over 13.4 million copies by the end of March.

Elden Ring Patch 1.06

Here are the notes and updates for Elden Ring Patch 1.06.

Additional elements

Added the function to send summoning signs to summoning pools in multiple areas, including distant areas.

Added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas

Added a new way to advance White Mask Varre’s questline other than participating in multiplayer invasion by defeating a new NPC

Balance Changes

Added the following adjustments to Greatsword, Curved Greatsword, and Great Hammers:

Reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack (Jump attack, dual wield attack, and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased the motion speed of strong attack and charge attack (mounted attacks not included)

Increased Guard Counter’s motion speed

Increased the attack speed of Great Axes and reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack (Jump attack, dual wield attack, and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased rolling distance when player has a light equip load.

Increased the hitbox of Cipher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”

Increased the range of Ash of War “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” projectile while decreasing the damage and stagger power

Decreased the travel distance and invincibility frames of Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” while adding the changes below:

・Reduced performance when used continuously

・Increased travel distance when on light equip load

Shortened the activation interval when using “Quick Step” skill in succession, increasing its ability to circle around the enemy when locked-on, and add the changes below:

・Reduced performance when used continuously

・Increased travel distance when on light equip load

Decreased the damage and bleed build-up of weapon skill “Corpse Piler” when hit with the blood attack. When hit by the blade, the damage is only decreased slightly

Decreased the target tracking ability of sorcery “Stars of Ruin”

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused some attacks of “Lucerne” to not pierce enemy’s guard

Fixed a bug that made it harder for a two-handed jump attack with “Bloodhound’s Fang” to break enemy’s stance

Fixed a bug that caused the effect of “Determination” and “Royal Knight’s Resolve” to disappear after using the “Parry” skill with a dagger

Fixed a bug when dual wielding Axe and Greataxe which caused additional effects from Spells, Weapon Skills and Items to not be applied correctly

Fixed a bug when two-handing a Halberd which made it harder to withstand enemy’s attack after using guard counter

Fixed a bug that caused the physical attack affinity of some weapons to be different from the affinity listed in the description.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to become more easily noticed by the enemy when wearing “Deathbed Dress”, even when crouching

Fixed a bug that caused charge attack with flail to damage ally character when wearing “Deathbed Dress”

Fixed a bug that caused HP to regenerate when switching your equipment to certain type of armor

Fixed a bug where the effect added to the weapon upon using “Mists of Slumber” was lost when the player receive an attack

Fixed a bug that caused the playable character’s movement to become unstable upon hitting certain enemies with the skill “Ghostflame Ignition”

Fixed a bug that prevented player from using “The Queen’s Black Flame” skill’s follow-up attack when performing the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug with the weapon skill “Zamor Ice Storm” which allowed player to more easily withstand enemy’s attack when using the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug that caused the effect of spells and items added to right-hand armament to occur when using certain weapon skills with left hand.

Fixed a bug that caused the FP consumption description of certain weapon skills to be different from its actual FP cost

Fixed a bug that allows “Rock Blaster” to not consume any FP when used with a staff on the left hand and no weapon on the right hand

Fixed a bug that caused the charged version of “Black Flame Ritual” to consume the same amount of stamina as the normal version

Fixed a bug that caused the player to receive less HP recovery from incantations and items other than “Flask of Crimson Tears” when activating the effect of “Malenia’s Great Rune”

Fixed a bug that caused the “Opaline Hardtear” to not boost physical damage negation

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from jumping mid-air while riding under specific condition

Fixed a bug that allowed jump attack with Colossal Weapons while mounted to hit twice consecutively

Fixed a bug that caused some signs to appear more than once in the Summoning Pool

Fixed a bug that caused the effect of some weapon skill’s attack to persist under specific circumstances

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused significant performance issue at “Ordina, Liturgical Town” under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from picking up dropped Runes upon death under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that allowed users to reach certain inaccessible area during multiplayer

Fixed a bug that caused the multiplayer area to have different boundary than expected

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visuals and behaviors.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some areas to make the player unable to move which lead to death

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visuals and hitboxes.

Fixed a bug in some maps that allowed users to reach unexpected locations using certain procedures.

Fixed a bug with the PC version which caused click input to occur when equipping Staves or Sacred Seals and switching Windows to active.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

