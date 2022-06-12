Elden Ring crossplay: Is there cross-platform multiplayer?

Elden Ring follows the multiplayer aspect of its predecessors, allowing for PvP and co-op with a few tweaks to its formula in the game. When it comes to crossplay, however, it’s not that simple.

All FromSoftware games have difficult levels and challenging bosses, but Elden ring makes things easier by adding multiplayer aspects. Players can choose to summon help and clear challenges in co-op which can be the difference between being stuck in an area to clearing it out in record time. Apart from this, PvP is also a major part of the series, pitting players against one another in community-mandated PvP sanctioned arenas and the less honorable invasion route.

FromSoftware’s games have generally been limited in their multiplayer capabilities to just these features, allowing them to be played with other players who have also been playing the game on the same platform, but what about crossplay?

Is the multiplayer in Elden Ring cross-platform?

The short answer to this question is no. Even though it is common for games to feature cross-platform functionality, FromSoftware keeps multiplayer limited to the platform on which it is played, with one exception. Elden Ring does offer some form of cross-gen between consoles of the same brand. For example, players on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 versions of Elden Ring can play together via co-op or PvP.

The cross-gen functionality extends to the Microsoft family of consoles, where the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players can also play together.

This is the extent of crossplay in this game, as FromSoftware has not revealed any plans to add more multiplayer functionality. Since no Souls game in the past has ever included crossplay, like Bloodborne and Sekiro, it seems highly unlikely that we will be able to get more crossplay than this. Nevertheless, we will keep you posted if there are any plans to add cross-platform functionality.