Elden Ring boom continues, now in top 10 best-selling premium games ever in U.S.

And it's been out less than five months.

The massive success of Elden Ring has continued into the summer months of 2022 as it has joined the list of the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all time in dollar sales, according to NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella.

Piscatella says that Elden Ring was once again the best-selling game of the month for June 2022, and easily the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date. It’s been the best-selling game of the month in four of its first five months since releasing in February.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 15, 2022

The “premium game” category is for games “with an upfront purchase price and excludes downloadable content/MTX/recurrent post-launch spending,” according to Piscatella.

Considering that the game has only been out for a bit less than five months, this is obviously an impressive feat. In May, Bandai Namco revealed it had sold 13.4 million copies, so that number has only climbed in the months since.

The massive open-world RPG is a stellar evolution of the formula created by director Hidetaka Miyazaki in the Dark Souls series, and it’s been a hit with critics and fans worldwide who eagerly await news of potential DLC.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – YTD 2022 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/Yl6iDVZ8aS — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 15, 2022

For 2022 titles, Elden Ring leads the pack ahead of games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, MLB The Show 22, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.